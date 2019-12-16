Remain in Mexico: Out of 47,000 asylum applications, only 11 qualified

Migrant Protection Protocols, better known as the “Remain in Mexico” program, has yielded shocking results that can be attributed to sharp decline in illegal border crossings in recent months. Over 47,000 foreign nationals applied for asylum through the program, but a mere 11 qualified. The rest will have to stay in Mexico or return home.

The program calls for non-Mexican asylum-seekers to be transferred back across the border until their claims are adjudicated. This is a change from the “catch-and-release” policy that allowed illegal immigrants to claim asylum while having no intention of actually following through with the process. They were being released into the interior where they established their lives living illegally in the country, bypassing the legal immigration system and “jumping the line” ahead of those who recognize our national sovereignty.

We have the right as a nation to control our borders. This notion has been muddled recently by radical progressives with open borders agendas who believe anyone who can make it into the country should have the same rights as American citizens. This is not what the asylum system was designed to do. It’s for those who are truly oppressed, and economic hardship does not warrant oppression by any standard around the world, including the U.N.’s progressive stance on asylum.

Those who suffer from economic hardship have legal avenues through which they can become legal immigrants. The asylum system was designed for those who have credible fears for their lives, not for those seeking better opportunities in America.

The low number of qualified applicants demonstrates the efficacy of the program. Asylum claims were being used as a ticket to bypass the border and find opportunity in the shadows in the United States. If they had credible fears for their lives, their applications would have been accepted, yet the vast majority were denied.

11 Migrants Have Qualified For Asylum Under Remain In Mexico Program: Report However, the program has received criticism from immigrant rights groups and Democrats. Many opponents argue that Remain in Mexico forces migrants to live in squalid conditions and that they are risking their lives residing in communities plagued with violence. Virtually every major Democratic presidential candidate has vowed to defund Remain in Mexico if elected to the White House. Nevertheless, the administration continues to tout the success Remain in Mexico has in preventing fraudulent asylum seekers from entering the country, and officials note the relief it’s given to Customs and Border Protection employees previously overwhelmed with the border crisis.

This is why only 10% of asylum-seekers return for their hearing. They realize their claims do not meet asylum standards, but they hope they can be released into the interior to disappear indefinitely. The Remain in Mexico program is working.

