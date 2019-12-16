John Desser’s path to the faith reveals a truth about Jews

Reading the Sermon on the Mount, John Desser thought, “That’s my Messiah! I’m not sure why all these Christians are following Him but that’s MY Messiah!”

Desser was raised as a secular Jew in New York. He never adhered to Judaism and knew nothing about Christianity when he moved to Washington DC to get into politics. As an aid for Senator John McCain, Desser was exposed multiple times to the scripture as he attended prayer breakfasts and meetings that had nothing to do with the Bible. Yet, the Gospel was there nonetheless, so he decided to learn more.

He started reading the Bible on his own. Once he got to the Book of Matthew and the Sermon on the Mount, his worldview changed. He realized the truth of our Lord and Savior and knew he had a new path to follow.

Stories like these are important because in his telling, Desser revealed an important truth about Judaism. Converting from other faiths or even no faith at all is often easier that converting from Judaism because of the inherent bias against the teachings of the New Testament. The Old Testament is true and an extremely important part of both Judaism and Christianity, but only Christians adhere to the teachings of the New Testament because of the centuries of deceptions invoked on Jews. Through the machinations of the adversary and the actions of evil men claiming to be operating as Christians, Jews have been systematically pushed away from the faith. Theirs is equally strong, albeit incomplete.

As we journey through life living our Biblical worldview and expressing our Christian faith, it’s important to be mindful of the bias against it from Jews. They are so close to embracing reality. They just need to be pushed a bit harder to see it.

