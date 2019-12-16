Democrats
Impeachment supporter Elissa Slotkin chooses party over country and her constituents
As a general rule, the fastest way to lose reelection if you represent a swing district is to side with your party over your nation and constituents. That’s what Representative Elissa Slotkin is doing by announcing she is voting in favor of impeachment. We noted it would be challenging for her to win reelection if she did so, and her announcement today was met with the predictable backlash from Trump supporters who helped her win her one and only victory in 2018.
Arguably the saddest part for people like Slotkin is they’re voting in favor of something that will actually help their political rivals. President Trump in particular is going to enjoy the benefit of the “victim card” during next year’s general election as he will be able to note that a party-driven impeachment was attempted to reverse the results of the 2016 election against the wishes of the majority. But Slotkin’s claim that she would not be pressured by her own party means she came to the decision based on her own read of her constituents, most of whom voted for the President in 2016. As I said previously, that means this impeachment vote is on her. She has nobody else to blame when she loses in 2020.
It’s imperative that Americans who oppose impeachment and who live in swing districts with sitting Democrats representing them reach out and make their perspectives known. They are hearing it from pro-impeachment people, which is likely one of the reasons why Slotkin made her decision. But they need to be aware that they cannot win without the support of Independents and moderate Republicans who are overwhelmingly opposed to impeachment. The best political move for them is to bank on the (D) next to their name winning back their left-leaning constituents while keeping the promises they made to right-leaning constituents that they wouldn’t be among the radicals in Washington DC.
Impeachment, as it has been presented by House Democrats, is a radical stance because the burden of proof of an impeachable offense has not reached even the lowest possible bar. They presented zero evidence and only a handful of presumptions from witnesses opposed to President Trump’s foreign policy. If this is the bar they believe should be set for impeachment, then they clearly do not appreciate the standards set by the founders that have helped America achieve prosperity for nearly a quarter-millennium.
There is still an opportunity to reach out to the other Democrats in swing districts who have the power to put an end to this debacle. It is dividing America and placing the Democratic Party in the hands of the hyper-leftists who are only beholden to a hatred for President Trump and a desire to subvert the will of the people.
Slotkin has embraced the far-left perspective on what it takes to impeach a president. It’s a dangerous view as it means politics alone can manufacture a supposedly impeachable offense. She must not be reelected under any circumstance.
We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.
