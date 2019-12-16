Dissenting view in impeachment report destroys the Democrats’ claims

The House Judiciary Committee released its 658-page impeachment report ahead of a vote on two Articles of Impeachment expected later this week. It’s loaded with motions, lawyer-speak, and two charges being leveled against the President that conspicuously do not seem to reach the bar of “high crimes and misdemeanors” written into the Constitution by the founders. Republicans on the Judiciary Committee expressed their dissenting views and laid out plenty of reasons why impeachment shouldn’t move forward, but they were able to clearly explain why the Democrats failed in just three paragraphs.

The events leading up to the impeachments of Presidents Johnson, Nixon, and Clinton were very different from the ones leading up to the impeachment of President Trump. By the time Congress started seriously examining the possibility of impeachment, years of investigations and revelations were already in their hands. There was not a politically motivated rush to speed through those impeachment inquiries because the crimes had already been clearly established before a single committee met on Capitol Hill to formally discuss the topic.

This is extremely important to take into account because it reveals the nature of this impeachment as a political hearing in search of a crime instead of a criminal offense that needed to be investigated. They rushed in for a reason that seems to be coming out now, but let’s first read why this rush doomed the Democrats’ chances of making a valid case.

Representative Doug Collins broke it down more eloquently in the introduction to his dissenting view (emphasis added):

Impeachment of an America president demands the accuser prioritize legitimacy and thoroughness over expediency. In the impeachment inquiries for Presidents Johnson, Nixon, and Clinton, the facts had been established and agreed upon by the time Articles of Impeachment were considered. Due to years-long investigations into the allegations against Nixon and Clinton, the only question to answer was what Congress would do to confront the findings. The evidence uncovered in this impeachment, by contrast, shows the case is not only weak but dangerously lowers the bar for future impeachments. The record put forth by the Majority is based on inferences built upon presumptions and hearsay. In short, the Majority has failed to make a credible, factually-based allegation against this president that merits impeachment. By deciding to pursue impeachment first and build a case second, the Majority has created a challenge for itself. In the face of new information that exculpates or exonerates the President, the Majority must choose: either accept that the impeachment inquiry’s findings do not merit impeachment and face the political consequences or, alternatively, ignore those facts. Regrettably, the Majority has chosen the latter.

Democrats backed themselves into a corner by launching an impeachment inquiry they knew had to yield an impeachment vote. Anything short of that would have been a massive failure. The only thing that would be worse for them is if the vote fails, which is still a possibility. Why didn’t they investigate more thoroughly before plowing forward? It seems not only irresponsible but also extremely risky for them politically to go into a presidential election year with this degree of miscalculation hanging over them.

They started with “influencing the election” by attacking the President’s favor he asked of Ukrainian President Zelensky. They quickly latched onto the “quid pro quo” narrative but shifted it to “bribery” when it polled better in focus groups. By the time the hearings were over they had settled for “abuse of power,” a nebulous charge that makes for an outrageous impeachment claim, and “obstruction of Congress,” which is an even harder crime to demonstrate as it pertains to the executive branch.

All of this leads us to back to the notion that desperation drove this narrative. Based on what’s being revealed by One America News and Rudy Giuliani, they may have had extremely good reasons to dive headfirst into impeachment without evidence or first-hand testimony with which they could drive a solid narrative.

Giuliani, OAN drop major bombshells on Ukrainian-Biden corruption scandal When William Shakespeare had Macbeth describe life, he said, “It is a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.” That description more aptly describes the impeachment debacle, and now it appears we know why. The deep and vast corruption perpetrated by the Bidens and other Democrats is coming to light, but mainstream media is complicit for doing everything they can to cover it all up. Don’t assume they simply do not know. Their ignorance is strong, but in light of what Giuliani and those interviewed by OAN are revealing, it will be difficult for the media to ignore this story any longer. But they’ll try. It’s imperative that patriots get this story out to the masses before the media spins it as conspiracy theories that have been debunked. We are experiencing the systematic destruction of justice and political fair play at the hands of people who require the wool be pulled over the eyes of the American people. Without that wool, the people will clearly see how wrong nearly everybody on the left in Washington DC and newsrooms around the country have been. Impeachment isn’t about protecting America from President Trump. It’s about distracting America from the crimes committed by Democrats, and their media lapdogs are playing right along with the cover up.

The more we examine this impeachment, the clearer it becomes that Democrats rushed in for a reason. The more we learn about those reasons, the easier it is to see this is a cover up. They’re trying to protect themselves from the truth that’s now coming out.

