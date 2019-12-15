List of accomplishments pile up for President as Democrats distract with impeachment

It was conspicuous that shortly after House Democrats unveiled their two Articles of Impeachment, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced they’d reached a deal to pass the USMCA trade agreement. Technically, it was an attempt to be inconspicuous, giving in to a victory for the Trump administration on a day she new the press would be preoccupied. But we noticed. Many other Americans and media outlets did as well. In fact, there has been a lot that the President has accomplished the last week that would have otherwise been big news had impeachment not sucked the air out of the newsrooms.

He signed an executive order that makes it harder for people to get away with anti-Semitism in much the same way they can’t get away with racism. The left initially reacted in disgust over a NY Times report that claimed his executive order made Judaism a nationality, but that was false and news of the EO was largely ignored in the press.

President Trump signs executive order against anti-Semitism The White House released information about the executive order President Trump signed today condemning anti-Semitism and strengthening the executive branch’s ability to isolate and punish those committing it wherever it appears. In particular, it acknowledges that anti-Semitism is discrimination that should apply to Title VI of the Civil Right Act of 1964. “The vile, hate-filled poison of anti-Semitism must be condemned and confronted everywhere and anywhere it appears.” – President Donald J. Trump Yesterday, there were tons of negative reactions from the left following a false Tweet posted by the NY Times. In it, they said the executive order would view “Judaism as a nationality,” which is not what the executive order does. By placing the same protections against anti-Semitism as the Civil Rights Act does for races and national origins, this executive order fulfills what the Obama administration and Congress attempted to do in the recent past.

I’m highlighting this accomplishment first because it’s the one that received the least positive coverage. The other wins were acknowledged as such by mainstream media, albeit reluctantly. But none of them broke out of the gravity of the two biggest stories: Impeachment and the release of the Inspector General’s report on how the FBI conducted their Trump-Russia investigation in 2016 and early 2017.

Washington Examiner’s Paul Bedard made a nice list of accomplishments for the administration this week that included the Executive Order and a whole lot more.

An agreement on a new U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal.

A new budget including more than $1.3 billion for a border wall and blocks a government shutdown.

House approval of the U.S. Space Force, a brand-new branch of the military.

Government family leave that will be a model for a proposal for the public.

Tentative agreement on trade with China.

Approval of Trump’s 50th federal appeals judge.

Confirmation of a new Food and Drug Administration chief.

The signing of a pro-Israel anti-Semitism executive order.

Any of these accomplishments individually would be the big news of the week if impeachment was a distraction. For them to all fall in the same week – two weeks before Christmas – is truly impressive. Let’s hope the productivity continues.

If the President is able to accomplish so much with the burden of an unnecessary impeachment over his shoulder and unhelpful Democrats controlling the House, imagine what he could do if the GOP had control again. Sky’s the limit.

