Elissa Slotkin’s Catch-22: Congresswoman won’t be pressured, which means impeachment is on her

Representative Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) has made one thing clear this week. She will not be pressured by her party to vote for an impeachment of President Trump that seems to be unpopular in her district, which President Trump won in 2016. She intends to talk to her husband, staff, and constituents this weekend before announcing her decision on Monday. That means that whatever decision she makes is on her and her alone.

As Nick Arama noted on RedState, she made it clear her constituents were “definitely engaged” on the impeachment front.

Dem in ‘Trump District’: I’m ‘Not Going to Be Pushed Into Voting for Impeachment’ There are thirty-one House Democrats who are facing election in 2020 in “Trump districts.” They’ve been under a lot of scrutiny as to how they might vote on impeachment. President Donald Trump tweeted about them and perhaps in appeal to them on Saturday, laying out how empty the case against him was. One of the 31 has already said he will be voting against the articles of impeachment, Rep. Jeff Van Drew (D-NJ). He may be joined by Rep. Collin Peterson (D-MN) who voted against advancing the impeachment proceedings on October 31. One who may be a possibility is Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) who told Fox New’s Bill Hemmer on Friday, “I’m not going to be pushed into voting for impeachment.” “I literally have not made up my mind,” she said. According to Townhall, she said that she had been listening to her constituents who were “definitely engaged” but that she still wanted to look over the documents again and compare the situation now to prior cases of impeachment like that of Bill Clinton and Richard Nixon.

This is a good thing as elected officials are expected to make decisions based on their best judgment and the best interests of their constituents. But what if she ends up voting for impeachment? What does that say about her? The case for impeachment was not made by Representatives Adam Schiff or Jerry Nadler. If anything, their parade of anti-Trump witnesses only affirmed what Americans felt for months, that this impeachment debacle is not beneficial to the country and is a clearly partisan affair.

As with all of the 31 Democrats in “Trump districts,” Slotkin needs to hear from the people. We need to be vocal and express to them that this impeachment vote will not be forgotten one way or the other. Many are facing pressure not just from House Democrats but from Democrats at home who say they will abandon them if they vote against impeachment. We need to make sure they know the opposite is true as well. In fact, we need to make it crystal clear that voting for country is more important than voting for party. Today’s a good day to do so with a phone or Twitter. Monday’s a good day to tell her in person:

Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin, who called for impeachment proceedings but is undecided on whether to vote to impeach, will have a town hall at 11 a.m. Monday at Oakland University in Rochester #MI08 — David Eggert (@DavidEggert00) December 12, 2019

This really comes down to a choice: Was President Trump proven guilty of an impeachable offense? If not (which he wasn’t), than any vote for impeachment is 100% political. That’s not what impeachment is designed to be.

