Did giants survive into the modern era?

The Bible is clear in its many mentions of giants. Most verses describing them didn’t seem to be talking about men of above-average height. As Numbers 13 says: “And there we saw the giants, the sons of Anak, which come of the giants: and we were in our own sight as grasshoppers, and so we were in their sight.”

It wasn’t too long ago, a little over a century, when discoveries of peculiar bones and even occasional sightings of giants were fairly common in news reports. It wasn’t just local rags or tabloids; even the NY Times ran many articles of archaeological discoveries that confirm giants existed. Yet, today’s “sensibilities” seem to have dismissed them. Museums, including the Smithsonian, have records of receipt of huge humanoid bones, yet they aren’t on display anywhere. Just as the races of alleged giants seem to have died out, so too has belief in their very existence seem to have been extinguished.

Genesis 6:4 mentions that giants were on the Earth after the days of Noah, but it doesn’t mention how long after. “There were giants in the earth in those days; and also after that, when the sons of God came in unto the daughters of men, and they bare children to them, the same became mighty men which were of old, men of renown.”

Today, it the existence of giants has been relegated to the conspiracy theory bin. The video above attempts to piece together bits of information over the centuries that would point to a clearer understanding of their existence, to the point that reports from credible sources mentioned them in passing as if it was common knowledge back then that giants roamed the earth. If they did survive beyond the Biblical period and were documented by the people over the generations, it would appear those stories have been systematically discredited or stifled. From Josephus to Magellan to accounts from the early 20th century, stories of giants have been told.

Unfortunately, there are also false stories and “evidence” that is prevalent. Some of it may be just for fun. But at least some of it is out there as disinformation, carefully crafted to seem as real as possible while always having an explanation that usually involves a hoax of some sort. There are a handful of examples in the video that have been debunked to some extent. Nevertheless, the bulk seems to be pretty well done.

I’m not here to make a case for the existence of giants in the distant or recent past. That’s up to those watching the video and doing their own research. But it seems at least possible giants roamed recently. Perhaps they still do… somewhere.

