Conspiracy Theory
Did giants survive into the modern era?
The Bible is clear in its many mentions of giants. Most verses describing them didn’t seem to be talking about men of above-average height. As Numbers 13 says: “And there we saw the giants, the sons of Anak, which come of the giants: and we were in our own sight as grasshoppers, and so we were in their sight.”
It wasn’t too long ago, a little over a century, when discoveries of peculiar bones and even occasional sightings of giants were fairly common in news reports. It wasn’t just local rags or tabloids; even the NY Times ran many articles of archaeological discoveries that confirm giants existed. Yet, today’s “sensibilities” seem to have dismissed them. Museums, including the Smithsonian, have records of receipt of huge humanoid bones, yet they aren’t on display anywhere. Just as the races of alleged giants seem to have died out, so too has belief in their very existence seem to have been extinguished.
Genesis 6:4 mentions that giants were on the Earth after the days of Noah, but it doesn’t mention how long after. “There were giants in the earth in those days; and also after that, when the sons of God came in unto the daughters of men, and they bare children to them, the same became mighty men which were of old, men of renown.”
Today, it the existence of giants has been relegated to the conspiracy theory bin. The video above attempts to piece together bits of information over the centuries that would point to a clearer understanding of their existence, to the point that reports from credible sources mentioned them in passing as if it was common knowledge back then that giants roamed the earth. If they did survive beyond the Biblical period and were documented by the people over the generations, it would appear those stories have been systematically discredited or stifled. From Josephus to Magellan to accounts from the early 20th century, stories of giants have been told.
Unfortunately, there are also false stories and “evidence” that is prevalent. Some of it may be just for fun. But at least some of it is out there as disinformation, carefully crafted to seem as real as possible while always having an explanation that usually involves a hoax of some sort. There are a handful of examples in the video that have been debunked to some extent. Nevertheless, the bulk seems to be pretty well done.
I’m not here to make a case for the existence of giants in the distant or recent past. That’s up to those watching the video and doing their own research. But it seems at least possible giants roamed recently. Perhaps they still do… somewhere.
We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.
David Pawson: The Bible warns of the teachings of the Prosperity Gospel
Myth busted: Strict controls on liberty can prevent societal violence
Did giants survive into the modern era?
Andrew Sullivan gives Democrats advice: Don’t be like Corbyn and Labour
Drudge Report has hemorrhaged 28% of its traffic in four months
David Pawson: The Bible warns of the teachings of the Prosperity Gospel
Myth busted: Strict controls on liberty can prevent societal violence
Did giants survive into the modern era?
Jerry Nadler delayed impeachment vote to get daytime media coverage. Doug Collins responds.
Joy Behar blames ‘white nationalists’ for Jersey City murders
Democrats and their continued drive towards tyranny
Suppression of ‘Adam Ciaramella’ is actually just an excuse to suppress conservatives
Mark Meadows: The last six weeks have been a sham
Dan Bongino calls out ‘academics’
Mark Meadows on the conspiracy theory and the fairy tale
Trending
-
Guns and Crime2 days ago
Horowitz, Sasse dismantle Bruce Ohr as the real Spygate linchpin: ‘What the hell was he doing here?’
-
Guns and Crime2 days ago
Fire Christopher Wray
-
News2 days ago
President Trump: ‘Greta must work on her anger management problem’
-
Media2 days ago
Mainstream media demands the people support impeachment, no matter how ridiculous it is
-
Culture and Religion3 days ago
President Trump signs executive order against anti-Semitism
-
Culture and Religion3 days ago
Greta Thunberg TIME PotY award will perpetuate the climate change cult
-
Democrats2 days ago
Whistleblower’s GoFundMe took a nosedive once impeachment hearings went public
-
Conservatism2 days ago
Yes, Virginia, there is a gun confiscation clause