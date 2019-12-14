David Pawson: The Bible warns of the teachings of the Prosperity Gospel

People want to be rich. It’s part of our fallen nature as flawed beings who, despite all of the teachings of the Bible, cling to the worldly belief that money, health, and security are the proper goals of this life. It’s a scam, an illusion, albeit a very persistent and compelling one. God understands our purpose. He has the plan. The Holy Spirit is our guide. Jesus Christ is our salvation. Nothing in the New Testament talks of accumulating wealth.

Does that mean rich people are inherently evil or the money we earn makes us bad people? No. Money presents a challenge, an attachment to this life. I don’t want to go so far as to say one should give away all their belongings (though Jesus said as much to a man in Matthew 19:21). But knowing that money is the root of all evil, what are we to do?

That is a personal question, one which I’m not prepared to answer. But I do know what we should not do. The Gospel is not a tool through which we can have our “best life now,” as many Prosperity Gospel preachers assert. The Bible is a story of our beginning straight through to our end, and nowhere in the middle does it say, “Thou shalt be rich if you obey my commands.”

This is a topic that is challenging to discuss because the practical considerations make it difficult for most people to grasp. We tend to rely on worldly methods to fulfill our needs. Rather than praying to be fed, most go to the grocery store. Most do not fast in the nude until they’re suddenly clothed. We go buy ourselves clothes. A lot can be said about purpose, action, and personal responsibility to take care of ourselves and our families. Does this contradict the teachings of our Messiah?

Perhaps it does. Again, it’s a question that’s above my pay grade. Pastor David Pawson has a better understanding than me when it comes to this subject, which is why I highly recommend listening to this video. He’s one of the easiest voices to listen to with his soft tone that somehow portrays the passion he feels for the Gospel.

One thing is certain: Trying to live our best life now through riches and excess is not Biblical. We are servants to our Lord. No matter how “good” we make things here, it’s nothing compared to the eternity that awaits believers.

