Unions dictate to Democrats: All 7 candidates threaten boycott of debate over food service labor dispute

Debates do not seem to help Democrats very much. Kamala Harris scored points in the first debate, only to plummet quickly after the second. Joe Biden has suffered more embarrassments than good debate moments. Elizabeth Warren watched her skyrocketing campaign fizzle quickly after the fourth debate that put a spotlight on her healthcare plan. Andrew Yang hasn’t really been a factor since debate moderators don’t seem to realize he’s there. As for the rest, the best news for Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, and Tom Steyer is they haven’t really been exposed at the debates to influence their polls up or down.

This is why it’s funny how quickly all seven candidates qualified for the next debate threatened to boycott it if an agreement is not reached between the food company that employees food service workers for Loyola Marymount University and 150 employees currently picketing at the venue for the December 19 debate. Previous debates haven’t done the candidates any favors and have only acted to highlight how terrible the field is this election season. Unfortunately, this isn’t the first debate venue to get blacklisted by the Democrats’ handlers in Big Labor.

Democratic debate: Every 2020 candidate vows to boycott December debate to support union protesters Warren called on the Democratic National Committee (DNC) to “find a solution that lives up to our party’s commitment to fight for working people.” That may mean another change in venue. The DNC already relocated the venue for this debate after a labor dispute at the original location, the University of California, Los Angeles. “I think it’s imperative for people to understand what’s happening to the 150 workers at LMU. And we will shed light on it, and be talking about it, as we’ve done with workers at the airport when we can’t reach an agreement or hotels when we can’t reach an agreement,” Ada Briceño, the union’s co-president, told CBS News. “We’ve had several negotiations since March, where we can’t reach an agreement, and just recently, abruptly, the company cancelled all the negotiation sessions we’ve had,” said Briceño.

Next presidential #DemocraticDebate threatened by looming labor dispute at Loyola Marymount University. LMU subcontracts food service operations to @SodexoUSA. The workers, UNITE HERE Local 11 members, have been in contract negotiations since March.https://t.co/Wx0PtDi34g pic.twitter.com/kpsK0nvcMP — UNITE HERE Local 11 (@UNITEHERE11) December 13, 2019

Warren may have been the first virtue signaler on the scene, but the other candidates immediately followed suit. Even candidates who haven’t qualified for the debate have chimed in, perhaps in hopes that the debate will be canceled and they won’t suffer the embarrassment of not being invited.

.@UniteHere11 is fighting for better wages and benefits—and I stand with them. The DNC should find a solution that lives up to our party's commitment to fight for working people. I will not cross the union's picket line even if it means missing the debate. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) December 13, 2019

I stand with the workers of @UniteHere11 on campus at Loyola Marymount University fighting Sodexo for a better contract. I will not be crossing their picket line. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) December 13, 2019

I won’t cross the @UniteHere11 picket line to attend next week’s debate. We must live our values and there is nothing more core to the Democratic Party than the fight for working people. I support @UniteHere11 in their fight for the compensation and benefits they deserve. — Andrew Yang🧢 (@AndrewYang) December 13, 2019

No candidate for the Democratic nomination should cross a picket line. I stand with @UNITEHERE11 and urge @LoyolaMarymount to live up to its Jesuit values by respecting the needs and desires of the @sodexoUSA workers that feed their great university. — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) December 13, 2019

I won't be crossing a picket line. We’ve got to stand together with @UniteHere11 for affordable health care and fair wages. A job is about more than just a paycheck. It's about dignity. https://t.co/nn4tb5q8wt — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 13, 2019

I support @UNITEHERE11. If their dispute with @sodexoUSA is not resolved before the debate, I will not cross the picket line. I trust the DNC will find a solution ahead of the debate, and I stand with @LoyolaMarymount workers in their fight for fair wages and benefits. — Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) December 13, 2019

I take the debate stage to stand up for workers’ rights, not to undermine them. I stand in solidarity with the workers of @UNITEHERE11 at Loyola Marymount University and I will not cross their picket line. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) December 13, 2019

The dignity of work must always be promoted and protected. I support @UNITEHERE11 in their fight for fair wages and benefits. No Democratic candidate should cross the picket line. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) December 13, 2019

As I said at my event with labor leaders here in Miami, I will not cross the picket line and I will stand with @UniteHere11 to fight for the dignity of work. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) December 13, 2019

Big Labor has been flexing its muscles throughout this election cycle after a surge in 2018 of far-left lawmakers at local, state, and federal levels. California’s passage of AB5 was as much of a symbolic display of force from Big Labor as it was an attack on the ability to work and employee freely.

In reality, we know they don’t want to boycott it. Narcissists crave attention. The Democrats just want the press for threatening to boycott it or forcing the DNC to find a third venue after the first two weren’t “woke” enough.

