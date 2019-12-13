Democrats
Andrew Sullivan gives Democrats advice: Don’t be like Corbyn and Labour
Yesterday’s devastating defeat at the hands of Conservatives and Boris Johnson left the UK’s Labour Party and its former leader, Jeremy Corbyn, reeling in humiliation. They not only failed to win but also helped Conservatives add to their majority by being so far to the left, so socialist, that even the unpopular Johnson essentially received a mandate from the people to move forward with Brexit.
Political commentator and author Andrew Sullivan had some thoughts as he drew clear parallels to what’s happening in the United States with the Democratic Party leading up to our own elections next year.
One lesson from the UK: if the Democrats don't stop their hard-left slide, they'll suffer the same fate as Labour. If they don't move off their support for mass immigration, they're toast. Ditto the wokeness. Left Twitter is not reality.
— Andrew Sullivan (@sullydish) December 12, 2019
“Wokeness” and mass immigration are definitely powerful detriments to people considering voting for Democrats, but perhaps it’s the Marxism they’re all pushing to various degrees that should really sink their chances in the 2020 election. Socialism, open borders, and outrage over everything are all popular on social media, particularly politically acute Twitter. But as Sullivan also notes, “Left Twitter is not reality.”
Mainstream media in America has scrambled to ignore the implication the UK election may have on prospects for Democrats. But it’s impossible to deny the similarities as both leftist parties have had strong backing from national media while promoting their redistribution of wealth schemes, a wide embrace of immigrants regardless of status or criminal records, and social justice policies designed to make everyone “equal,” though some are clearly going to be more equal than others if the Democrats’ plans are ever implemented.
The 2020 election is shaping up to be a question of how willing the American people are to disregard the warning signs blaring about the Democrats’ policy proposals. If the UK is any indicator, those policies should spark a major red wave in America.
