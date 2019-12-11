NY Times muffs ‘Judaism as a nationality’ story, then leftists go nuts over Trump executive order

The NY Times has been steadfast in its efforts to stake their claim as the most unhinged, biased version of fake news among mainstream media’s elites. They may not have the same level of 24/7 anti-Trump coverage that CNN has, but their making a strong play at manipulating feelings through social media descriptions meant to incite progressives into a frenzy. Their latest attempt at botching a story came yesterday when they Tweeted about an executive order President Trump is expected to sign.

President Trump will sign an executive order defining Judaism as a nationality, not just a religion, thus bolstering the Education Department's efforts to stamp out "Boycott Israel" movements on college campuses https://t.co/0avw7eseMc — NYT Politics (@nytpolitics) December 10, 2019

This is as manipulative of a description as it gets. And, as expected, leftists reacted to it without reading the story. Moreover, they did so without digging deeper into the details from other sources. If they had, their angst may have been mitigated by the fact that this executive order has been in the works for nine years. President Obama’s DoJ took on the issue first.

Trump to Sign Executive Order Protecting Jewish Students from Discrimination In 2010, then-Assistant Attorney General Tom Perez, who is now the chairman of the Democratic National Committee, wrote a letter declaring that President Barack Obama’s Department of Justice would extend the protections of Title VI to religious minorities. Obama’s Department of Education also agreed, Ron Kampeas of the Jewish Telegraphic Agency (JTA) news service has noted. The New York Times erroneously tweeted that Trump’s executive order would be aimed at “defining Judaism as a nationality.” The underlying article was more accurate, reporting that the executive order “will effectively interpret Judaism as a race or nationality, not just a religion.” However, the Times also alleged, erroneously, that the president’s executive order was aimed at helping pro-Israel advocates fight the “Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions” (BDS) movement on campus. Senior administration officials, speaking on background, said that was not the case, and that BDS was a separate issue.

What’s barely mentioned in the NY Times article is that legislation similar to the executive order was passed by the Senate unanimously in 2016. From there, it sat and died in the House before it could be put to a vote that would have almost certainly sent it to President Obama’s desk. He would have signed it without question. The NY Times and leftists would have heralded it as the type of protective legislation the nation needs and all of the leftists blowing their gaskets over President Trump’s executive order today would be eating avocado toast in 2016 and Tweeting about how amazing Hillary Clinton was going to be after she got elected.

That was 2016, in the hypothetical. 2019 in reality is about misinformation from mainstream media and leftists invoking Hitler when describing this executive order, conceived by the Obama administration, simply because it’s now labeled as a Trump policy. The Tweets from the left are precious. Someone should Tweet this story to these folks so they can know the truth. Not that it would make a difference.

One of the first stages of the Holocaust was asserting that German Jews weren’t real Germans, which even applied to Jews who had thoroughly assimilated to German culture, had centuries of family history in Germany, and/or were not religious. Such an executive order would do that. https://t.co/Ncqash9Tp1 — Kentington Clarke 🔮 (@KentingtonC) December 11, 2019

It is really, *really* frightening for us to be defined as a nationality. The trope of "dual loyalism" is classic antisemitism. It encourages people to view American Jews as professing greater loyalty to Israel than to the United States– thereby making us untrustworthy. https://t.co/PyuqK1lLZX — Rabbi Emily Cohen (@ThatRabbiCohen) December 10, 2019

My nationality is American. https://t.co/RezgcK4IZd — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) December 11, 2019

Judaism is a religion and should not be intertwined, in any way, with Israeli nationalism, restrictions on free speech, or hatred towards other minority groups. This is not good for Jews and not good for US. https://t.co/dxrvMYuHXy — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) December 10, 2019

This is obscene, offensive and deeply wrong. I am an American. That is my nationality. Suggesting Judaism is a nationality plays into the hands of the anti-semites promoting their dual loyalty slur. It also conflates Judaism and Zionism which are not the same. At all. https://t.co/RLhr47ERqM — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) December 11, 2019

There are so many layers of danger here. Defining Judaism as a nationality pours fuel on the fire of the anti-Semitic trope that Jews are “disloyal." Jewish Americans are American. That is our nationality. https://t.co/KNo8EjSqwN — Amy Spitalnick (@amyspitalnick) December 11, 2019

Judaism is not a nationality, war is not peace, slavery is not freedom, and ignorance is not strength. https://t.co/J6dkKeSTmC — Steve Kantrowitz (@skantrow) December 10, 2019

This is horrifying. As American Jews, we will resist being defined as anything else. This is an empty, dishonest manipulation – the President wants to distract us from the truly violent white nationalism he has emboldened, and his own blatant antisemitism. We can’t let it work. https://t.co/oOCtSbKd8Y — Jewish Community Action (@JCA_MN) December 10, 2019

I’m wearing regular jeans, not capris. I’m not a fucking Israeli and you can’t make me be https://t.co/QiH5JkNkas — McKinsey Partner At Kevin Gates Concert Crying🍞📈 (@ByYourLogic) December 10, 2019

My nationality is American, and this feels like it’s gonna ultimately be bad for the Jews. https://t.co/uUQyMtuYEP — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) December 10, 2019

Name: David Cicilline

Nationality: American

Religion: Jewish Get it now, Mr. President? https://t.co/MagXkcrcEh — David Cicilline (@davidcicilline) December 11, 2019

I have no nationality other than American citizenship. Judaism doesn’t require a passport. https://t.co/YhAXDatihP — Sarah Rose (@thesarahrose) December 11, 2019

What the F? This is madness and nonsense? A belief isn’t a place or a nationality? What nationality is Protestant? What nationality is Buddhism? Aren’t we all bored of our President being a corrupt, criminal idiot? Is my nationality the desert? https://t.co/u72dSLgjcS — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) December 10, 2019

"On September 16, 1919, Hitler issued his first written comment on the so-called Jewish Question. In the statement, Hitler defined the Jews as a race and not a religious community…"https://t.co/FkK6L5gnDL https://t.co/Z31oweD30A — Polly Sigh (@dcpoll) December 11, 2019

As an American Jew with zero connection to the oppressive apartheid state of Israel, Trump is attempting to strip me of my “legitimacy” in the US and affiliate me with Israel. This is deeply antisemitic and a fascist ploy. My homeland is where I live. #Antisemitism #Judaism https://t.co/uOrtWh6KPf — “We are the birds of the coming storm” (@nottoowarmplz) December 11, 2019

American Jews are Americans. Shit this is scary. https://t.co/9fzfaUyWCC — Liz Garbus (@lizgarbus) December 10, 2019

Jew here. It appears he wants my vote. Well, let me put it this way. I will never vote for someone who puts people of ethnicity in camps, draws serial numbers on arms for identification and separates families. Been there. Done that. Fuckouttahere https://t.co/4mcU7iGxht — YS (@NYinLA2121) December 11, 2019

Historically, when countries legally defined Judaism/Jewry as a nation and not a religion, it was usually a device to read them out of their citizenship. I’m an American whose religion is Judaism. No Kremlin asset will strip me of my birthright. https://t.co/43Qly1CcYh — Joshua Zeitz (@JoshuaMZeitz) December 11, 2019

"The Nazis rejected the traditional view of Jews as members of a religious or cultural community. They claimed instead that Jews were a race defined by birth and by blood." ― @HolocaustMuseumhttps://t.co/ajF0GUqP5j https://t.co/SO85V7xCvf — Michael (@OmanReagan) December 11, 2019

The specific intent here may be a worthy one, but “effectively interpret Judaism as a nationality” is the way Jews were discriminated against in the Soviet Union, not protected. “Othering” is the term today, I believe. https://t.co/dBl1s3pjDI — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) December 10, 2019

I remember that in the Soviet Union my nationality was not listed as Soviet or Ukrainian. It simply said “Jew.” I’m really, really not a fan of my ethnicity being implied to supersede my nationality. https://t.co/Kfzrb94oGd — Greg Fish (@GregAFish) December 11, 2019

Oh my God. No. This is very very dangerous white nationalist bullshizz. My nationality is that I’m American. https://t.co/P74GQG4m7d — Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg (@TheRaDR) December 11, 2019

This is the state of America today. A poorly worded Tweet linking to a misleading and incomplete story (Obama’s identical executive order was never mentioned) stirred up such absolute outrage that tens of thousands of Tweets and retweets are echoing their false narrative. The executive order hasn’t even been released to the public yet. This is just another reason why readers should contribute to NOQ Report so we have a fighting chance of getting the truth out to the masses.

A policy pushed by President Obama and passed by the Senate unanimously in 2016 got the NY Times fake news treatment. A bunch of leftists blew gaskets because the name “Trump” was in their propaganda Tweet. 2020 is going to be a blast.

We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.