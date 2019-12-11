Connect with us

NY Times muffs ‘Judaism as a nationality’ story, then leftists go nuts over Trump executive order

NY Times muffs Judaism as a nationality story then leftists go nuts over Trump executive order

The NY Times has been steadfast in its efforts to stake their claim as the most unhinged, biased version of fake news among mainstream media’s elites. They may not have the same level of 24/7 anti-Trump coverage that CNN has, but their making a strong play at manipulating feelings through social media descriptions meant to incite progressives into a frenzy. Their latest attempt at botching a story came yesterday when they Tweeted about an executive order President Trump is expected to sign.

This is as manipulative of a description as it gets. And, as expected, leftists reacted to it without reading the story. Moreover, they did so without digging deeper into the details from other sources. If they had, their angst may have been mitigated by the fact that this executive order has been in the works for nine years. President Obama’s DoJ took on the issue first.

Trump to Sign Executive Order Protecting Jewish Students from Discrimination

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/12/10/trump-to-sign-executive-order-protecting-jewish-students-from-discrimination/In 2010, then-Assistant Attorney General Tom Perez, who is now the chairman of the Democratic National Committee, wrote a letter declaring that President Barack Obama’s Department of Justice would extend the protections of Title VI to religious minorities. Obama’s Department of Education also agreed, Ron Kampeas of the Jewish Telegraphic Agency (JTA) news service has noted.

The New York Times erroneously tweeted that Trump’s executive order would be aimed at “defining Judaism as a nationality.”

The underlying article was more accurate, reporting that the executive order “will effectively interpret Judaism as a race or nationality, not just a religion.”

However, the Times also alleged, erroneously, that the president’s executive order was aimed at helping pro-Israel advocates fight the “Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions” (BDS) movement on campus.

Senior administration officials, speaking on background, said that was not the case, and that BDS was a separate issue.

What’s barely mentioned in the NY Times article is that legislation similar to the executive order was passed by the Senate unanimously in 2016. From there, it sat and died in the House before it could be put to a vote that would have almost certainly sent it to President Obama’s desk. He would have signed it without question. The NY Times and leftists would have heralded it as the type of protective legislation the nation needs and all of the leftists blowing their gaskets over President Trump’s executive order today would be eating avocado toast in 2016 and Tweeting about how amazing Hillary Clinton was going to be after she got elected.

That was 2016, in the hypothetical. 2019 in reality is about misinformation from mainstream media and leftists invoking Hitler when describing this executive order, conceived by the Obama administration, simply because it’s now labeled as a Trump policy. The Tweets from the left are precious. Someone should Tweet this story to these folks so they can know the truth. Not that it would make a difference.

This is the state of America today. A poorly worded Tweet linking to a misleading and incomplete story (Obama’s identical executive order was never mentioned) stirred up such absolute outrage that tens of thousands of Tweets and retweets are echoing their false narrative. The executive order hasn’t even been released to the public yet. This is just another reason why readers should contribute to NOQ Report so we have a fighting chance of getting the truth out to the masses.

A policy pushed by President Obama and passed by the Senate unanimously in 2016 got the NY Times fake news treatment. A bunch of leftists blew gaskets because the name “Trump” was in their propaganda Tweet. 2020 is going to be a blast.

