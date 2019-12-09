Guess the context: Can you figure out what Joe Biden is saying?

Taking out-of-context soundbites is a dirty trick used by politicians and media outlets to paint what someone says in a negative light. This applies to both sides and is nearly universal in its dastardly intent. There is one exception: Joe Biden. When clips of the former Vice President are isolated out-of-context, it’s actually quite fun to try to figure out what he was referring to when he said it.

This is not an attempt to attack Biden. It’s just for fun. If we wanted to attack him, we’d play the video of him engaging in Ukrainian quid pro quo, his decision to call out an obese gentleman as “fat,” or him talking about his leg hairs. Okay, so the last one was also a fun out-of-context remark, but it worked. It’s Joe Biden, after all.

There’s no need to even attempt to decipher this particular out-of-context clip. Just watch it and absorb the absurdity that this guy is still the odds-on favorite to win the Democratic nomination for President of the United States.

