Barr, Durham, and others beg to differ with IG report’s conclusions

Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report about the FBI’s investigation into President Trump’s 2016 campaign has been released. As we go through the 400+ pages, there is plenty to analyze and digest. In the meantime, we’ll look at the reactions of two of the most important people moving forward with the “investigation of the investigators,” Attorney General William Barr and U.S. Attorney John Durham.

They didn’t share Horowitz’s forgiving nature towards how the investigation was handled.

The report, which details multiple occurrences of lies, manipulations, and corrupted results leading to more corrupted results, seems to be a case of many wrongdoings culminating in a lackluster conclusion. It’s reminiscent of former FBI Director James Comey’s initial report on Hillary Clinton’s email server scandal in which he detailed pretty horrendous infractions before concluding it wasn’t so bad after all. At the time, it was the ultimate joke to Republicans who listened to him berate the former Secretary of State, then decide not to recommend charges. Now, that joke may have been superseded by the latest attempt by a DoJ official to downplay wrongdoing.

Barr released a statement that lambastes the conclusions:

AG Barr: IG Report Makes Clear the FBI Launched an Invasive Investigation on Thinnest of Suspicions

https://townhall.com/tipsheet/katiepavlich/2019/12/09/ag-barr-ig-report-makes-clear-the-fbi-launched-an-invasive-investigation-on-thinnest-of-evidence-n2557707“The Inspector General’s report now makes clear that the FBI launched an intrusive investigation of a U.S. presidential campaign on the thinnest of suspicions that, in my view, were insufficient to justify the steps taken.  It is also clear that, from its inception, the evidence produced by the investigation was consistently exculpatory.  Nevertheless, the investigation and surveillance was pushed forward for the duration of the campaign and deep into President Trump’s administration.  In the rush to obtain and maintain FISA surveillance of Trump campaign associates, FBI officials misled the FISA court, omitted critical exculpatory facts from their filings, and suppressed or ignored information negating the reliability of their principal source,” Barr said. “The Inspector General found the explanations given for these actions unsatisfactory.  While most of the misconduct identified by the Inspector General was committed in 2016 and 2017 by a small group of now-former FBI officials, the malfeasance and misfeasance detailed in the Inspector General’s report reflects a clear abuse of the FISA process.”

Barr then explained reform of the FISA system and how agents use it is important to FBI Director Christopher Wray, who will be working to fix the problems found by the Inspector General.

“FISA is an essential tool for the protection of the safety of the American people.  The Department of Justice and the FBI are committed to taking whatever steps are necessary to rectify the abuses that occurred and to ensure the integrity of the FISA process going forward,” he continued. “No one is more dismayed about the handling of these FISA applications than Director Wray.  I have full confidence in Director Wray and his team at the FBI, as well as the thousands of dedicated line agents who work tirelessly to protect our country.  I thank the Director for the comprehensive set of proposed reforms he is announcing today, and I look forward to working with him to implement these and any other appropriate measures.”

Journalist Mike Cernovich detailed some of the infractions he found in the report on Twitter:

Oftentimes the inferences in an investigation or the report associated with it are damning or not based on the biases of the person reading it. But it’s conspicuous that many on the left are quick to say “case closed” without offering insights. It’s as if they, too, see the challenges of what the report indicates and are ready to get the focus back on impeachment.

Comments from the right have been less forgiving. What they’re reading from the report as well as Barr’s and Durham’s statements is that the conclusions were downplayed for unknown reasons, but the report itself gives plenty of fodder for debate and questions that still need to be answered.

So much of the controversy boils down to discrepancies between what seems to be exculpatory evidence discovered by the FBI and the information they provided in their FISA applications. It seemed as if the investigation itself was perpetuated despite multiple reasons for them to believe there was nothing to investigate. As it turned out after over two years of spying by the FBI and investigating by Robert Mueller, there really was nothing to see.

Fox News contributor and Senior Editor at The Federalist Mollie Hemingway had an extended thread in which she picked apart the report.

Abuses of power for political reasons are rife throughout the report. Barr, Durham, and the American people are right to be concerned by what the IG discovered, as well as disagreeing with his belief it was unbiased. The bias is unambiguous.

