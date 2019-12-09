Entertainment and Sports
Alyssa Milano sought hormone advice on Twitter. Kristy Swanson delivered.
Progressive Hollywood activist Alyssa Milano is one of the most active stars on Twitter. She posts on a wide range of topics from politics and activism to art and inspirations. Sometimes she tends to get a little too up-close-and-personal, letting her 3.7 million fans in on details about her life that would be too intimate for most, let alone someone already in the public eye. Case-in-point: An odd plea for medical advice that she posted yesterday…
I had a bad panic attack last night. Any specialists out there know why my anxiety is so much worse right after my period? Which hormone is depleted? #Anxiety
— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 8, 2019
The responses were mixed with some offering advising her, others trolling her, and a handful just wondering why she would Tweet the questions at all. In doing so, she fell for one of the classic blunders. The most famous is never get involved in a land war in Asia. But only slightly less well-known is this: Never go to Twitter for medical advice when hormones are on the line.
The trolls were the standard mix of some hateful, some clever, but most of them were quite dull. One in particular stood out, not as a reply but as a quoted Tweet. It came from fellow Hollywood star Kristy Swanson who has been known to deliver some epic trolling Tweets against those in Hollywood who give the entertainment industry a bad name. Swanson is one of the rare vocal Trump supporters. She has tangled with Hollywood heavyweights in the past and come out on top.
This time was no exception.
You are premenopausal with unbearably high levels of TDS.
Best of luck. https://t.co/0rFryvzwsP
— Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) December 9, 2019
As long as there are unhinged Hollywood stars with Trump Derangement Syndrome, Swanson will be ready to call out their lunacy. That means we have five more years of watching her troll the Twitter folks of Tinseltown.
