AOC’s victory lap after Amazon’s announcement is everything wrong with hyper-leftists

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has spent the better part of the last year being ridiculed for costing Long Island City much-needed revenue and 25,000 people or more the jobs they would have gotten after Amazon pulled out of their planned HQ2 project in Queens, New York. She claimed the incentives being used to entice Amazon were too high. In some ways, she was correct, but it didn’t take away the sting she delivered to people who were hopeful about the big company creating tens of thousands of good-paying jobs.

She received a mini-reprieve of sorts when Amazon decided to lease a building with plans of opening a facility in Hudson Yards, an area in Manhattan. It would have been a nice little footnote for her, an opportunity to thank Amazon for bringing jobs to the area even without the incentives. But that’s not how AOC works; “a nice little footnote” isn’t part of her playbook. She blasted it out there in the gloating fashion we’ve grown uncomfortably accustomed to from the freshman Congresswoman who has been in office for less than a year.

Won’t you look at that: Amazon is coming to NYC anyway – *without* requiring the public to finance shady deals, helipad handouts for Jeff Bezos, & corporate giveaways. Maybe the Trump admin should focus more on cutting public assistance to billionaires instead of poor families. https://t.co/BbqhXbB9MM — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 6, 2019

While we’re here, let’s clear up some GOP disinfo:

– “It’s 1500 jobs vs 25,000”: The 25,000 jobs figure was a 10-20 year fantasy # from Amazon, not a promise or agreement. In exchange for that lack of commitment, they wanted billions of public $. Their Y1 jobs projection was 700. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 7, 2019

– Also, and very importantly, these jobs are for FREE. The public was going to pay $3 billion in public subsidies & millions in hard cash building Amazon’s campus for them- NYC residents were subsidizing Amazon tons per job. Now they‘re bringing work without the welfare. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 7, 2019

These Tweets, which garnered tens of thousands of retweets, didn’t even include her replies to others criticizing her. She couldn’t help but make this a big issue, something that could draw her back into the spotlight after three months of relative quiet. The press had turned the page on her antics, even barely covering her catastrophically bad policy proposal, “A Just Society.” The sweeping legislation included enough mammoth changes in the way America operates, it’s conspicuous that it didn’t get much play at all in the media. Thus, the Amazon announcement was just what the doctor ordered to get her the attention she craves. Unfortunately for her, the details of the plan were not impressive. It will bring around 1500 jobs to the area, about 6% of the jobs she lost for Queens residents.

And therein lies the biggest problem with hyper-leftists in government. Their entire shtick is based on manipulating perceptions in a way that inspires their base even in the face of contradictory facts. She did absolutely nothing to draw in Amazon. The retail giant could have been petty and ignored New York altogether in light of her rants and anti-capitalist perspectives. Instead, they made the move in spite of her and went about business as if her presence is insignificant to them. Which it is.

Hyper-leftists like AOC, “The Squad,” and presidential contenders Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren tend to use smokescreens and distractions to promote their ideas. It’s obvious in every way Senator Warren has handled Medicare-for-All, first hiding the fact that it would necessitate a middle-class tax increase then lying about it in the release of her plan. It’s mathematically impossible for her to pay for it by only increasing taxes dramatically on the rich. Even Senator Sanders is aware of this, as his more modest Medicare-for-All proposal clearly shows. But Warren remains ahead in most polls because her lies allow hyper-leftists to suspend disbelief while Sanders’s injection of reality is too deflating for the impassioned radical progressive masses.

We can lament AOC’s foibles and ridicule her self-righteousness, but at the end of the day we need to recognize both are dangerous. The rising threat of hyper-leftists in the electorate bending to her will must be called out.

We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.