Social media dopamine hits: Likes, hearts, and shares are making us addicts

I fondly remember a satirical article I wrote a little over a decade ago on a publication that unfortunately no longer exists. In it, I talked about social media addiction as an actual mental illness. I was making fun of it at the time, but now we’ve learned it’s not only a real thing but that it’s so commonplace, everyone knows someone who’s suffering from it. But even those of us who use social media sparingly are experiencing the negative effects. Should we be worried?

Apparently, many tech leaders with “insider knowledge” are doing just that. In this video by Truthstream Media, they take a very hard look at not only why social media is such an allure but also how a new fad in tech circles is called a “dopamine fast,” in which they disconnect from all things pleasurable for a period of time to allow their minds to heal. Seriously.

I strongly encourage you to watch the video. Even if you’re not among the millions of Americans who spend insane amounts of time checking our phones for updates, it’s important to understand what it’s doing to us.

