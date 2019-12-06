Pelosi said impeachment would divide the country. She did it anyway.

This impeachment is 99% partisan. There are some Democrats who are voicing concerns about moving forward, but no Republicans in the House have supported it and outside of Mitt Romney’s lonely little cabal in the Senate, no Republicans in the upper chamber are likely to support it, either. It’s Democrats versus Republicans in the most partisan debacle imaginable.

This all seems to go against Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s criteria for impeachment that she declared 9-months ago to the day. On March 6, 2019, Pelosi told the Washington Post, “This is news. I haven’t said this to any press person before. But since you asked, and I’ve been thinking about this, impeachment is so divisive to the country that unless there’s something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan, I don’t think we should go down that path because it divides the country. And he’s just not worth it.”

"Just nine months ago, Ms. Pelosi declared flatly in an interview with The Washington Post Magazine that she was “not for impeachment” because it would be “so divisive to the country that unless there’s something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan… — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) December 6, 2019

She was right about one thing. Her push for impeachment has clearly divided the country. Looking at her three criteria for moving forward with it, one of them has already failed miserably. She said it needed to be bipartisan, yet she’s pushing forward knowing full well there’s no chance any Republican in the House will vote for it. What has changed? This is an important question that needs to be answered because if she knew impeachment would divide the country as it has, why would she be willing to proceed with it?

To answer that question, we need to understand a bit about her personality as well as the situation she’s in. As Speaker of the House, she’s arguably the 2nd most powerful politician in DC. Technically, Vice President Mike Pence “outranks” her on the succession list, but Vice Presidents have very little power unless called on to sit in the big chair. It’s a position that she has always wanted and it crushed her when she lost it in 2010. Now that she has it again, she will do anything to retain her position of power even if it hurts the American people.

Which it has.

As for her situation, she needed two things in order to retain the position she so desperately wanted. To be Speaker of the House, she needed a Democratic majority and the support of her caucus. The majority has hers since Democrats took control earlier this year. But the year has been tumultuous from the beginning as light challenges to her ascension were lobbed out by the radical wing of her caucus. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her cronies had mounted an annoying revolt once they took office and Pelosi needed to quash it quickly, which she did. But they kept nagging, kept getting press coverage, and kept calling for impeachment. Did they wear Pelosi down enough that she was willing to divide the country just to appease them?

Whatever changed, one thing is clear. She didn’t allow the impeachment inquiry to move forward without pressure from somewhere. She’s too smart. Conservatives may not like her, but we have to respect that she’s a brilliant strategist when it comes to navigating around pitfalls in the House. She thought impeachment was a bad idea and she was right. She knew the “crime” had to be “compelling and overwhelming” on top of being bipartisan. Ukraine’s non-investigation into Burisma is mildly interesting, but definitely not compelling based on the evidence we have. As for overwhelming, the public hearings were the epitome of underwhelming, as recent polls have shown.

Knowing all of this, we need to find out who was pressuring her to move forward despite her awareness of what it would do to the country, her party, and possibly her role as Speaker. This is where we get into a little conspiracy theory talk since I have nothing other than intuition pointing me towards it, but it seems very possible her position itself was threatened if she didn’t move forward. What if there were enough Democrats telling her behind the scenes to impeach or they’d replace her with someone who was willing to do it? There may be other things that could compel her, but they’re all a lot more far-fetched. It would seem likely, albeit without evidence, that this is why she had a change of heart. Considering the description of President Trump’s alleged crimes has changed multiple times, Democrats clearly didn’t have anything overwhelming to push before she pulled the trigger. Even with mainstream media pushing “bombshells” throughout the public hearings, they were met with a collective yawn.

We will almost certainly never know who or what pressured her to move forward with impeachment. That’s fine. We have the record of her criteria for impeachment, all three of which she broke. We need to remind her (and the rest of America) that she knew it would divide the country but she did it anyway.

For years, I’ve monitored Nancy Pelosi’s public actions. She has made very bad decisions in the past, but that comes with the territory when you’re promoting leftist ideas. Impeachment is different. For the first time, she is acting out of desperation alone.

