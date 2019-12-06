Impeachment double-standard

By David Rubin

It seems that whenever President Trump does something wrong, real or imagined, his base still supports him. And conversely, regardless of what the President does right, be it record low unemployment, a booming economy or a sky-high stock market, his detractors stay united in their disapproval and disdain.

Never has this been on display more than during the current Impeachment process. Pro-Trumpers say impeachment is a blatant attempt to reverse the results of the 2016 election. Trump opponents say no one is above the law and they seem to have the mindset that everyone has a right to a fair trial—after he’s first found guilty in the court of public opinion.

There are five nagging questions that beg to be answered regarding the whole impeachment circus, which I will attempt to answer.

What kind of standards are being used in this impeachment process?

Frankly, it seems that if it weren’t for double standards, there would be no standards at all. The impeachment process is not like a court trial in which you have the right to face your accuser. Democrats are able to allow testimony from whomever they choose, but the GOP can’t. It’s a kangaroo court. The U.S. founding fathers never intended impeachment to get politicized, which has clearly happened. The impeachment option was put into place as a last resort, for treason and high crimes, not to be used as a political tool to nullify the results of an election.

With the 2020 elections less than one year away, what is the compelling need to remove the President now rather than in November?

There is no legitimate reason, just a political one. Democrats are doing everything in their power to take the decision of who should be president out of the hands of the voters and into the hands of the likes of Adam Schiff and Nancy Pelosi, who both should testify on record. And for the record, I think their biggest fear, other than having both sides heard, is that Trump will win in 2020, which they are trying to avoid at all costs—even at the cost of their own credibility and to the detriment of the United States of America.

Who do you think should testify?

These two as well as Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, all of whom should be questioned as witnesses. If ever there was a case against anyone, it is against the Bidens, not Trump. Again, the flagrant double standard in Washington is a perversion of justice. Democrats don’t want to have to defend the indefensible, so they are trying to block sensitive questioning of anyone in their camp. They prefer to unilaterally condemn President Trump with trumped-up charges and testimony by so-called scholars.

Has the fact that Adam Schiff and Jerrold Nadler are Jewish affected their attitudes towards Trump?

Unfortunately, not. Schiff and Nadler typify the majority of American Jews that are detached from their Jewish heritage, and therefore, are more influenced by their liberalism that their Judaism. In my research for my book “Trump and the Jews”, it became clear that the less Jews are connected to their heritage, the more they hold views that are blindly anti-Trump.

Some people have compared what’s going on with Trump to what is happening to Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who has been offered an opportunity to receive a pardon in exchange for pleading guilty to charges against him. Is this a fair deal or one we might consider for President Trump?

Not by a long shot. For the Israeli Prime Minister to accept such a deal would be to step down in disgrace from the office he has held longer than any other Prime Minister in the history of the modern nation of Israel. That would be contrary to the Ford-Nixon model, which successfully healed the polarization in America, at least temporarily. As for President Trump, the charges against him are so ridiculous and certainly not even close to impeachable. In fact, this kangaroo court is likely to guarantee his reelection in 2020.

Bio: David Rubin, former Mayor of Shiloh Israel, is the author of the book, “Trump and the Jews” and five other books. Rubin is the founder and president of Shiloh Israel Children’s Fund, established after he and his then three-year-old son were wounded in a terror attack. He can be found at www.DavidRubinIsrael.com or at www.ShilohIsraelChildren.org

