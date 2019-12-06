The Daily Wire’s Jeremy Boreing responds to Judd Legum’s Facebook conspiracy theory

Judd Legum isn’t happy. He believes “toxic right-wing website” The Daily Wire is gaming the system on Facebook, and the social media giant isn’t doing anything about it. Why not? Because Ben Shapiro had dinner with Mark Zuckerberg and therefore a free pass was apparently slipped under the table sometime between salad and dessert. Legum didn’t invoke Judaism in his conspiracy theory, which may be a first in the history of conspiracy theories.

Toxic right-wing website The Daily Wire is manipulating Facebook to reach millions of people ahead of the 2020 election — and Facebook is letting them get away with it. @JuddLegum explains: pic.twitter.com/o23JJ6Oug5 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) December 2, 2019

It was an unhinged rant with evidence that may or may not be forthcoming. That part wasn’t clear. What is definitely clear is that the founder and former EIC of the now defunct Think Progress has a bigger problem with The Daily Wire than a beef about Facebook. The conservative news site has been growing rapidly for four years, becoming one of the most prominent right-leaning outlets on the internet. The vitriol in his rant was unambiguous, but there seemed to be no actual call-to-action. Was his goal to get Facebook to say, “Uh oh, Judd knows about our secret right-wing agenda!”?

Facebook has been at the heart of controversies since it became the most popular social network in America, but as we approach the 2020 elections, the attacks have been ramping up over their unwillingness to censor political ads. Despite the fact they clearly have algorithmic and moderated challenges with conservatives in general, they’ve decided to play as fair as anyone else on the internet when it comes to the election. Still, Legum has a problem with how they’re treating this one conservative website.

The Daily Wire’s co-founder and COO, Jeremy Boreing, took on the role of Angry Judd in a parody video that countered Legum’s attacks against his site. No commentary is necessary as the video speaks for itself.

Silly but sometimes enjoyable website Now This has over 30 million Facebook followers, but they are far less successful on Facebook than the Daily Wire. I'm not implying anything. Just being a petty dick. pic.twitter.com/nMMGKgOGtE — Jeremy Boreing (@JeremyDBoreing) December 5, 2019

This could have devolved into a pissing match between right and left, as so many things in modern America have become. Instead, Boreing ended the debate as it started, by taking a ludicrous claim and amplifying its lunacy.

