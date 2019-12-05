Gun-grabbing activists Women Against Gun Violence lie about ‘good guy with a gun’

One of the most contentious elements of the whole gun debate is the proper use of firearms for self-defense as well as stopping crimes as they occur. “Good guys with a gun” have repeatedly stopped bad guys with guns since before America was founded as a nation, and as gun-free zones like Chicago and Baltimore demonstrate, liberty control advocates have no leg to stand on in their push to deprive us of our constitutional rights.

That doesn’t stop them from trying, and often their attempts require the use of lies to try to make their fallacy-laden points. Women Against Gun Violence, a 26-year-old activist group that pushes a far-left confiscation agenda, has been called out in the past for spreading false information. Their latest version is one of the most egregious examples of spinning the narrative through a bald-faced lie that was intended to make people change their heart about legal gun owners. It’s a good try, other than the fact that the “good guy with a gun” they’re referencing was convicted for first-degree unlawful restraint stemming from sexual assault charges and was not legally allowed to own a firearm.

This is so disingenuous. He was not a “good guy with a gun”. He was a convicted felon who wasn’t even allowed to have a gun and did illegally. Did you even read the article? — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) December 5, 2019

It’s tragic that this organization stood on the graves of two teens gunned down by a deranged criminal living in their midst, all to drive home the false narrative that “He was a ‘good guy with a gun’ — until he wasn’t.” He definitely had a gun, but he wasn’t a good guy and the firearm he used should have never been in his possession in the first place. If you think it was an honest mistake by the group, keep in mind the story they Tweeted gave them the facts that they chose to manipulate for propaganda purposes.

2 Teenagers Killed by Mother’s Boyfriend After Argument According to CNN, the argument began between Della and Ferguson due to his smoking in the home. Ferguson then retrieved a handgun from his bedroom and shot Sterling in the leg after he tried to intervene. Detective and police spokesman Mark Conway told CNN that Ferguson was a convicted felon and not authorized to possess a firearm. He was convicted of first-degree unlawful restraint after an arrest on a sexual assault charge in 2007, Conway said.

They willfully put out the false narrative with the hope that very few if any would take the time to read the story they referenced. They’re playing on the ignorance they perceive in their target audience. It’s possible they could come out and say it was an honest mistake, but that would be even worse. For a respected advocacy group to be sharing false information due to incompetence and an inability to use 2nd-grade reading comprehension skills would be more disheartening than just admitting they were lying.

The gun control debate is lopsided. Those who defend the 2nd Amendment have the truth on our side. This is why groups like Women Against Gun Violence resort to lies in order to press their agenda. Otherwise, they’d have nothing to support their claims.

