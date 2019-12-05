Catholic Fox News contributor Christopher Hale: ‘Nancy Pelosi reminds me of Jesus’

TIME and Fox News contributor Christopher Hale was inspired by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi today. He was so inspired that the pro-choice Catholic (which Pelosi also claims to be) Tweeted that she reminds him of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

“I say this with total sincerity: Nancy Pelosi reminds me of Jesus. She’s an enduring witness to truth, to justice, to mercy, and to compassion. The President and his Christian supporters could learn something from her!” he said in his now-deleted Tweet.

The original Tweet was “ratioed” to oblivion with thousands of comments, almost all negative, compared to less than a hundred retweets and a few hundred likes. He continued his thread by saying, “In contrast, Trump might actually be the most un-Christian president in our nation’s history – a serial philanderer who has never asked God for forgiveness and cheated on each of his three wives, including the last one with a porn star while his child was less than a year old.”

Then, he laid down the challenge to Evangelicals and his fellow Catholics by saying, “You can follow the gospel of Jesus Christ or you can follow Donald Trump – a man whose life and character is a total affront to Christ – but you can’t do both.”

The Tweets came in reference to Pelosi’s response to a question about whether or not she hated President Trump. She took the question personally and claimed that, “as a Catholic, I resent you using the word ‘hate” in a sentence that addresses me. I don’t hate anyone. I was raised in a way that is heart full of love, and I always pray for the President.”

Hale ran for the Democratic nomination for Congress in Tennessee’s 4th district, losing in the primary to Mariah Phillips who lost in the general election to Republican Scott DesJarlais. An earlier Tweet had been retweeted by journalist Katie Couric, who was also impressed with the Speaker’s answer.

Great response from Speaker Pelosi after she was asked if she hates President Trump. "As A Catholic, I resent you using the word hate in a sentence that addresses me. I don't hate anyone. I was raised in a way that is heart full of love, and I always pray for the President." https://t.co/W7zPFlV36t — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) December 5, 2019

Hale did keep one of his Pelosi-Messiah referenced Tweets live, saying, “If you look at the interaction with James Rosen, I just think the quality of the moment was deeply Christian. It resonated to me in this way: ‘I don’t hate the man. I’m doing this in service of justice and the common good. I wish him the best, and I pray for him daily.'”

If you look at the interaction with James Rosen, I just think the quality of the moment was deeply Christian. It resonated to me in this way: "I don't hate the man. I'm doing this in service of justice and the common good. I wish him the best, and I pray for him daily." — Christopher J. Hale (@chrisjollyhale) December 5, 2019

The biggest challenge Democrats who are Catholics or Evangelicals have is reconciling the pro-abortion, pro-LBGTQ supremacy, and anti-Biblical policies of their party. It seems by elevating them to “Jesus-status” they feel more righteous.

