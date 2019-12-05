Culture and Religion
Catholic Fox News contributor Christopher Hale: ‘Nancy Pelosi reminds me of Jesus’
TIME and Fox News contributor Christopher Hale was inspired by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi today. He was so inspired that the pro-choice Catholic (which Pelosi also claims to be) Tweeted that she reminds him of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
“I say this with total sincerity: Nancy Pelosi reminds me of Jesus. She’s an enduring witness to truth, to justice, to mercy, and to compassion. The President and his Christian supporters could learn something from her!” he said in his now-deleted Tweet.
The original Tweet was “ratioed” to oblivion with thousands of comments, almost all negative, compared to less than a hundred retweets and a few hundred likes. He continued his thread by saying, “In contrast, Trump might actually be the most un-Christian president in our nation’s history – a serial philanderer who has never asked God for forgiveness and cheated on each of his three wives, including the last one with a porn star while his child was less than a year old.”
Then, he laid down the challenge to Evangelicals and his fellow Catholics by saying, “You can follow the gospel of Jesus Christ or you can follow Donald Trump – a man whose life and character is a total affront to Christ – but you can’t do both.”
The Tweets came in reference to Pelosi’s response to a question about whether or not she hated President Trump. She took the question personally and claimed that, “as a Catholic, I resent you using the word ‘hate” in a sentence that addresses me. I don’t hate anyone. I was raised in a way that is heart full of love, and I always pray for the President.”
Hale ran for the Democratic nomination for Congress in Tennessee’s 4th district, losing in the primary to Mariah Phillips who lost in the general election to Republican Scott DesJarlais. An earlier Tweet had been retweeted by journalist Katie Couric, who was also impressed with the Speaker’s answer.
Great response from Speaker Pelosi after she was asked if she hates President Trump. "As A Catholic, I resent you using the word hate in a sentence that addresses me. I don't hate anyone. I was raised in a way that is heart full of love, and I always pray for the President." https://t.co/W7zPFlV36t
— Katie Couric (@katiecouric) December 5, 2019
Hale did keep one of his Pelosi-Messiah referenced Tweets live, saying, “If you look at the interaction with James Rosen, I just think the quality of the moment was deeply Christian. It resonated to me in this way: ‘I don’t hate the man. I’m doing this in service of justice and the common good. I wish him the best, and I pray for him daily.'”
If you look at the interaction with James Rosen, I just think the quality of the moment was deeply Christian. It resonated to me in this way: "I don't hate the man. I'm doing this in service of justice and the common good. I wish him the best, and I pray for him daily."
— Christopher J. Hale (@chrisjollyhale) December 5, 2019
The biggest challenge Democrats who are Catholics or Evangelicals have is reconciling the pro-abortion, pro-LBGTQ supremacy, and anti-Biblical policies of their party. It seems by elevating them to “Jesus-status” they feel more righteous.
We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.
Catholic Fox News contributor Christopher Hale: ‘Nancy Pelosi reminds me of Jesus’
Joe Biden’s meltdown on ‘fat’ questioner is why he won’t be the nominee
BREAKING: Pelosi moving ahead on impeachment
President Trump’s NATO trip yields fruit: $130 billion in increased allied spending
Stelter vs Bongino: ‘Reliable Sources’ host forced to brag about his failures
Joe Biden’s meltdown on ‘fat’ questioner is why he won’t be the nominee
Dean Cain reacts to Pamela Karlan’s ‘apology’ about Barron Trump
Pamela Karlan’s rehearsed line against ‘King’ Trump is the impeachment debacle in a nutshell
Liz Cheney: Democrats ‘stacked the deck’ and still failed to make their case
Kellyanne Conway offers to testify… if Adam Schiff does as well
Democrats and their continued drive towards tyranny
Suppression of ‘Adam Ciaramella’ is actually just an excuse to suppress conservatives
Mark Meadows: The last six weeks have been a sham
Dan Bongino calls out ‘academics’
Mark Meadows on the conspiracy theory and the fairy tale
Trending
-
Opinions2 days ago
The GOP has transformed for Trump, and I must admit I like it
-
Democrats20 hours ago
Ultimate TDS: Trump-hater Pamela Karlan was on Hillary Clinton’s shortlist for SCOTUS
-
Conspiracy Theory3 days ago
Is IG Michael Horowitz protecting the ‘Deep State’?
-
Democrats2 days ago
Liz Cheney: Democrats ‘stacked the deck’ and still failed to make their case
-
Democrats2 days ago
Will Chamberlain unravels the Democrats’ impeachment report
-
Culture and Religion3 days ago
Amazon is peddling a book that shows children how to summon demons
-
Democrats1 day ago
Pamela Karlan’s rehearsed line against ‘King’ Trump is the impeachment debacle in a nutshell
-
Democrats3 days ago
Kellyanne Conway offers to testify… if Adam Schiff does as well