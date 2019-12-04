Pamela Karlan’s rehearsed line against ‘King’ Trump is the impeachment debacle in a nutshell

It’s “case closed” in the eyes of Democrats. They wheeled out constitutional experts for their House Judiciary Committee hearing against President Trump who came to demonstrate why he deserves to be impeached despite a lack of evidence, conflicting opinions, facts that contradict their premise, and a “victim” in Ukraine who adamantly denies there was a crime committed. But these are professors testifying, which represent the pinnacle of human intellect and opinion in the eyes of Democrats, so the high fives are flying.

Stanford law professor Pamela Susan Karlan, a former U.S. Deputy Assistant Attorney General for Voting Rights in the United States Department of Justice Civil Division under President Obama, delivered what she hoped was a scathing indictment against President Trump. It was well rehearsed; you can tell by her clunky delivery that she practiced the line before heading to Capitol Hill. It was meant to make headlines (and CNN complied) while giving people more reason to share in her hatred for the President. But it had an unintended consequence. In it, her contempt for the President’s very existence was on clear display.

Imagine rehearsing this joke (which she clearly did) and thinking to yourself, “Yeah. That’s gonna KILL.” https://t.co/iStXxidEEV — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) December 4, 2019

But this is more than just a joke line that failed to hit the mark. This is impeachment in a nutshell. It’s an embodiment of everything Democrats, academia, and mainstream media feel about President Trump as they continuously turn petty with their vitriol while seeing nothing wrong in their pettiness. They feel like they’re justified to turn as ugly as necessary, as if President Trump is Hitler (whom he’s often called) and therefore being intellectually filthy is acceptable.

The biggest risk in all of this is that the division in the country that they blame on President Trump is actually aided by their lack of self-awareness. They’re tearing us apart as they they attempt to tear him down, turning their entire premise for impeachment into a purely partisan political ploy. They don’t like him, so any course of action that takes him down is acceptable even if American people will be hurt by it. They don’t trust him, so they refuse to see the benefits that millions of Americans have reaped under his administration. They’re so unhinged from what makes America great that they’re willing to let partisanship supersede Americanism.

What makes it worse is their allegiance isn’t necessarily with the Democrats. It’s purely against President Trump and if House Democrats are the vehicle to achieve their goal of a coup, so be it.

The professor’s words were intended to deliver a poignant rebuke against the President’s perceived power. Hopefully, the American people will see it for what it is: A rebuke against America itself. Also, it was a bad joke.

