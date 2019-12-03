Democrats
Liz Cheney: Democrats ‘stacked the deck’ and still failed to make their case
If you think things are going poorly in your life, just be thankful you’re not Representative Adam Schiff. The Chair of the House Intelligence Committee did everything he could possibly do to prevent Republicans from having a level playing field during his public impeachment hearings, yet still managed to turn a majority of the nation against his narrative.
As Representative Liz Cheney noted, he “stacked the deck” by being judge and prosecutor in a series of hearings that prevented the GOP from calling their witnesses, limited the questions that Republicans were allowed to ask, and guided the narrative through his mainstream media propaganda outlets. Nevertheless, impeachment is going nowhere fast.
At this stage, the best Adam Schiff can hope for is an elegant exit that stops the bleeding he caused to his party. Liz Cheney is absolutely correct. He stacked the deck, but the American people weren’t fooled by his weak showmanship.
As a bonus, here’s Cheney’s reaction to a list of Democratic candidates who currently qualify for the next Democratic debate. She noticed someone was missing from the list that was supposed to highlight how the field had been reduced to all-Caucasians who have qualified.
You forgot about Pocahontas. https://t.co/V3TlbSnBNp
— Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) December 3, 2019
For this playful burn, she’s trending on Twitter and being called a racist. Of course, nobody on the left is concerned about the racism Elizabeth Warren demonstrated by claiming to be Native American in the first place. That part was okay to the “woke.”
We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.
Liz Cheney: Democrats ‘stacked the deck’ and still failed to make their case
A third run by Hillary Clinton would hasten the growth of Democratic-Socialists
Can we sue the authoritarian left for endangering us with gun control?
Will Chamberlain unravels the Democrats’ impeachment report
Kamala Harris is out
Liz Cheney: Democrats ‘stacked the deck’ and still failed to make their case
Kellyanne Conway offers to testify… if Adam Schiff does as well
Whitaker: Lisa Page made calculated move to front run IG report
Newsweek makes Jessica Kwong their scapegoat for bad journalism
MSNBC shows white supremacist Richard Spencer’s image during story about ousted Navy Secretary of the same name
Democrats and their continued drive towards tyranny
Suppression of ‘Adam Ciaramella’ is actually just an excuse to suppress conservatives
Mark Meadows: The last six weeks have been a sham
Dan Bongino calls out ‘academics’
Mark Meadows on the conspiracy theory and the fairy tale
Trending
-
Opinions3 days ago
Kelly Loeffler better be an amazing Senator or Brian Kemp is done
-
Democrats2 days ago
30-seconds of Joe Biden speaking gibberish has the internet baffled
-
Opinions16 hours ago
The GOP has transformed for Trump, and I must admit I like it
-
Conspiracy Theory21 hours ago
Is IG Michael Horowitz protecting the ‘Deep State’?
-
Democrats2 days ago
The only person less likable than Adam Schiff is Jerry Nadler
-
Democrats3 days ago
The only thing holding up the USMCA trade agreement is Nancy Pelosi’s ego
-
Guns and Crime2 days ago
Why the NYC gun case must proceed in SCOTUS even after the law was repealed
-
Fiction2 days ago
MSNBC shows white supremacist Richard Spencer’s image during story about ousted Navy Secretary of the same name