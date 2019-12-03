Amazon is peddling a book that shows children how to summon demons

Parental rights are extremely important, even in those unfortunate (and increasingly common) instances when parents are exposing their children to evil. Whether it’s indoctrinating them into the progressive mindset of victimhood, confusing them about their gender, or committing them to an anti-Biblical worldview that makes it more challenging for them as adults to see the truth, today’s society is rife with circumstances that make conservative Christians weep for our future. Nevertheless, we must protect the rights of all parents, even those who lead their children astray. If we attack their rights over ideology, it’s assured that our rights will be attacked harder in this post-truth society.

As if we needed more evidence of the evil forces at work targeting our children, here’s something most wouldn’t have even conceived of possibly existing a decade or two ago. Amazon is selling a book titled, “A Children’s Book of Demons.” It’s described as “parody” and is categorized under Children’s Books > Activities, Crafts & Games, but it’s important for parents to understand that even in parody, evil lurks. Here’s the description:

Don’t want to take out the trash tonight? Maybe you’re swimming in homework? Perhaps that big bully is being a real drag? Well grab your coloured pencils and sigil drawing skills and dial up some demons! This paranormal parody is filled to the brim with funny spirits more silly than scary!

Invoking demons has been a practice of misguided people throughout the ages and children have always participated. There’s an intended allure for children; some have speculated children are actually the prime targets of evil spirits and those trying to invoke them. In fact, it was through child sacrifice that Moloch allegedly received and held onto its power. Getting kids to start thinking in terms of summoning demons is dangerous now but also leaves the door open to further risks in their future.

So this is a thing now, apparently. For kids. "Don’t want to take out the trash tonight? Swimming in homework? Perhaps that big bully is being a real drag? Well grab your coloured pencils and sigil drawing skills and dial up some demons!" https://t.co/deV9hGW2QL pic.twitter.com/Sd1hAEFYgp — Truthstream Media (@truthstreamnews) December 3, 2019

As a bonus, Amazon also recommends a 2011 book titled, “Demon and Devil Stories for Kids: Sixteen Short Stories About Demons and Devils for Children.” This one may or may not be as bad; I haven’t read it and it’s possible the stories position the demons and devils as bad guys to overcome. If anyone knows, please comment.

The writing is on the wall. Evil doesn’t just lurk in the shadows as it once did. It’s out in the open, promoted by an ignorant, anti-Biblical society bent on quashing the teachings of anyone who doesn’t bend the knee to Ba’al.

