Whitaker: Lisa Page made calculated move to front run IG report

Former FBI lawyer Lisa Page is done with being silent on the ongoing investigation into how the FBI handled spying on members of the 2016 Trump campaign, as well as the “insurance policy” she and lover Peter Strzok had worked out in case Hillary Clinton lost. But the timing of her going public is conspicuous as it precedes the release of Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report on the incidents.

Is she trying to get ahead of the story? According to former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker, that’s exactly what she’s trying to do. Whitaker claims it’s a preemptive strike against revelations that will come out in the report. This would match our assertion that mainstream media has been doing the same thing ever since a draft of the report was shared with the press.

“What she’s doing is, she was probably named in the IG report so she was able to see the section that was about her – get a previews,” Whitaker told Fox News host Harris Faulkner. “So this is a calculated effort to try to front run the news, to try to shape the narrative.”

Whitaker also pointed out that the standard at the FBI should not be that their personnel didn’t do anything illegal. It sets a bad precedent if staying within the boundaries of the law are the only criteria necessary to keep one’s job. Shouldn’t they be expected to do their job well and with the integrity the American people expect from the highest law enforcement arm in the nation?

By coming out now, Lisa Page isn’t really doing herself any favors. It’s obvious she thinks she may be in trouble once the IG report is released, otherwise she would have stayed in the shadows she’s been in for months.

