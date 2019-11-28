Which Democratic candidates will drop out over the holidays thanks to impeachment?

Impeachment has hurt the Democrats. They were unable to sway hearts and minds among Independents as they had hoped. The vast majority of Democrats and Republicans had their minds made up before the disastrous public hearings. It wasn’t just a waste of everyone’s time. It was another clear indicator that the entire Democratic agenda in the House is about taking down a sitting President.

But there was collateral damage as well. By sucking all of the air out of the newsroom and turning their mainstream media puppets into zombies chanting “bombshell” repeatedly, they took all attention away from the Democratic candidates for President. Perhaps that was by design; as one of my writers at NOQ Report noted, surely they’d want attention diverted from their field of candidates who were constantly making themselves look like fools with every new policy release. Whether intentional or not, they prevented many of the candidates, particularly those in the middle and lower tier, from getting their fundraising message out to the masses. The result: Several very poor candidates who are struggling to keep their campaigns afloat.

Senator Kamala Harris had to dump much of her core campaign to redirect efforts in Iowa. This is a desperation move we’ve seen over and over again as struggling candidates look to the first caucus in Iowa or the first primary in New Hampshire as their last opportunity to make a splash and pull in donations for a sustained run. Without a solid showing in either of these two states, poor candidates can’t survive.

Then, there are the candidates below her, some (or all) of whom will not make it with their campaigns intact for the new year. Senator Cory Booker and former HUD Secretary Julian Castro come to mind as having already expressed money issues last quarter. Neither has a legitimate chance at the nomination, but now it’s all about staying power. They both want to stay in long enough to parlay an endorsement when they drop out in exchange for considerations such as cabinet positions. This isn’t likely to happen thanks to impeachment. They’re just not polling anywhere near where they need to be in order to maintain any influence. Neither will make it to the Iowa caucus.

Then, there’s Senator Amy Klobuchar. She is doing a little better on the money side even if her polling is sporadic at best. But she has even more incentive than Booker or Castro to stay in for longer because she’s a woman. I know, it’s sexist to say the eventual running mate is going to be a woman unless Senator Elizabeth Warren gets the nomination (and she might pick a female VP as well), but that’s the state of the intersectional Democratic Party of today. If Klobuchar can make it into the early primaries, she can be the Midwest woman of Joe Biden’s dreams if Stacey Abrams is deemed unworthy.

Representative Tulsi Gabbard is doing better on the money trail and has the advantage of a rabid fan-base that will sustain her as long as she’s in the race.

Businessmen Andrew Yang and Tom Steyer have money, but aren’t getting the media attention they desperately need to remain valid. Steyer in particular seemed willing to spend his way into the mix, but the entry of fellow (bigger) billionaire Mike Bloomberg may give him pause.

Who’s going to drop out next? We’ll soon see. One thing is certain: Impeachment has made it nearly impossible for Democratic candidates to make a splash. Was that by design? Only Nancy Pelosi knows for sure.

