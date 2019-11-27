Why does Mexican President Lopez Obrador support the cartels so much?

It isn’t often that I delve into conspiracy theories or make wild accusations against world leaders. But there has been something odd about Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador since before he took office. His pathway to the presidency was unconventional and his policies didn’t seem to align with the people, but he won easily and has ruled without many internal challenges ever since. What (or who) is keeping him protected?

Before I offer a possible explanation, let’s look at a couple of things that have happened since he took over. First and foremost, he has been very successful at mitigating the flow of migrants to our southern border. We owe him a debt of gratitude as illegal border crossings have been greatly reduced since he agreed to a deal with President Trump to use military and police to keep migrants from even making it to our southern border. He has kept his end of the bargain and as a result, President Trump has not slapped debilitating sanctions on our neighbors.

These second thing that has happened isn’t as positive. After the heinous murders of American citizens in Mexico by drug cartels, President Trump offered to send in our military to clean up the cartels once and for all. The response wasn’t a polite, “Thanks, but no thanks,” or “We’ll handle it for now and we’ll call you if we need help,” standard responses from an ally offered military assistance for domestic problems. Instead, his response was adamant and prickly. It didn’t fit the situation. Our people were murdered as a result of Mexico’s failures for three decades to get a handle on the problem. It’s natural for us to want to come in and end the violence since it affects us as well.

But the real kicker to all of this was the refusal by Lopez Obrador to allow President Trump to declare the cartels as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO). They are. There is little doubt that this is the case and it’s shocking that it has never been done in the past. Lopez Obrador’s response was clear.

“We will never accept that, we are not ‘vendepatrias’ (nation sellers),” the Mexican president stated.

In reality, it doesn’t matter what Lopez Obrador accepts or doesn’t accept. It’s the President’s prerogative to make such a declaration and he has the backing of his entire party and likely a handful of Democrats as well. The Mexican President can object all day, but if we decide to attack cartels as a result of their designation as terrorists, we only need to give them a courtesy notice that we’re coming.

Why would Lopez Obrador be so opposed to American intervention against a shared problem? Could it be that the cartels are not really a problem at all for the Mexican President? Again, we’re getting into conspiracy theories and the only evidence I have is analysis of their reactions as well as Lopez Obrador’s relatively calm term as President. But it’s beyond the point of speculation. Now’s the time to ask questions.

The effectiveness of their military and law enforcement stopping migrants would play into the theory that cartels are in more control of the government than we know. It would behoove cartels to be the only ticket to the border. If they are given a pass through bribes and orders from government officials while migrants not escorted by cartels are stopped before getting to the border, it would play well to the sales pitch the cartels can make to potential migrants. They become the only viable game in town for anyone wanting to make it to the United States. Their rates can go up and their hideous crimes along the way, including rape and murder, will continue without punishment.

When we consider the unwillingness of the Mexican government to work with us in destroying the cartels, my theory holds. There have been literally zero successful actions against the cartels since Lopez Obrador took office. He talks of stopping them in speeches, but doesn’t lift a finger when local law enforcement requests assistance. Case-in-point: The capture of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman’s son by state law enforcement ended with the government ordering the release of Ovidio Guzman Lopez. Since then, he has reigned over the Sinaloa cartel without interference. A law enforcement officer believed to have arrested Guzman Lopez was gunned down earlier this month.

Under Lopez Obrador, Mexico has become more controlled by the cartels. They are untouchable. But they have not moved against the government except when harassed. This tells us Lopez Obrador is either very lucky or possibly working WITH the cartels.

If President Lopez Obrador isn’t owned in whole or in part by the cartels, then he has to be the most inept world leader in the western hemisphere. With people like Justin Trudeau and Nicolás Maduro around, that’s saying a lot.

