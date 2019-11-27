Hunter Biden accused of smoking crack at strip club

Workers at Archibald’s, located about three blocks north of the White House, said Hunter Biden’s VIP room smelled like burnt Styrofoam, a smell often associated with the use of crack cocaine.

Biden has a history of drug and alcohol abuse that include six known stints in rehab centers. In 2016, he claims to have gone on a crack cocaine binge for several days at a homeless encampment.

Four hours after the story broke on Page Six, none of the major networks or progressive mainstream media outlets have mentioned it.

Former Vice President and current Democratic presidential nomination frontrunner Joe Biden has many issues of his own. But allegations against his son, Hunter Biden, continue to pop up, prompting some Democrats to wonder if the younger Biden brings too much baggage to his political father. The latest accusation is a damaging one. Witnesses at a strip club in Washington DC believed Hunter Biden was smoking crack cocaine in one of their high-dollar private VIP rooms.

The younger Biden has already suffered from crack-related accusations in the past, checking into a rehab center in 2016 after reportedly buying crack repeatedly at a homeless encampment for several days. This latest accusation puts him in a completely different situation: a posh strip club, credit cards with various names used, and thousands of dollars spent on two-day binges around once a month.

Hunter Biden suspected of smoking crack in DC strip club Workers at Archibald’s, located about three blocks north of the White House, said Biden was a regular there, with two bartenders and a security worker all instantly recognizing his photo and one worker identifying him by name. Security worker Ranko Petrovic said Biden — the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic front-runner to challenge President Trump next year — would routinely hole up in a VIP room and drink during his visits. Although Petrovic said the club “had no issue with him,” former Archibald’s managing partner James Ritter said one occasion in late 2018 was marred by a “suspicion of drug use.” “There was a smell of burning Styrofoam in the VIP room. We told him nothing illegal can go on here,” Ritter said. “We didn’t see anything illegal. After he was spoken to, the smell stopped.” “VIP employees suspected it was crack,” he added. Hunter spent “thousands and thousands of dollars in the Archibald’s VIP rooms,” and paid his bills with “credit cards that didn’t have his name on it.”

Some may say the younger Biden’s various scandals shouldn’t be attached to his father, but this is 2019. After over three years of mainstream media reporting every “dastardly” deed by President Trump’s sons, from big game hunting to eating too much, it’s hard for them to now say Hunter Biden is off limits. Considering the severity of his sins, it’s neither inappropriate nor irrelevant for the media to cover his frequent foibles.

There’s a bigger reason his activities are important to the presidential race. Joe Biden is directly involved with many of them, including his role in firing the prosecutor who was investigating Burisma, the corrupt Ukrainian energy company that employed Hunter Biden for five years as a member of their board. Despite having no experience or understanding of the energy industry, Hunter Biden was paid over $50,000 per month plus bonuses and other incentives. The only thing he brought to the table was his connection to his father who was Vice President of the United States for two years while Hunter Biden was on the Burisma board.

Of course, it also plays to the character of the father, which is the angle mainstream media took regarding President Trump’s sons. If the media wants to paint President Trump as a reflection of the sons he raised, let’s do the same with Hunter and Joe Biden. Considering all we know about Hunter Biden’s lack of talent and penchant for sin, what does that really say about his father?

It would be a shame if Hunter Biden is able to singlehandedly sink his father’s campaign before he can get the nomination. If he can hold it together just a bit longer, his exploits could be used during the general election when they can be a benefit to the people.

