How to help the “moderate” Democrats in districts Trump won

According to Politico, a number of “moderate” Democrats elected in districts Trump won in the 2018 cycle are not happy with the way impeachment is progressing. Ads are running in their districts highlighting the failure of Adam Schiff to make a compelling case. They expect a deluge of similar ads during the holidays and want their party to fight back.

The very real risk to these new members has been speculated on since they helped to take the House majority. A far greater number in the new Congress came from moderate and suburban districts. Not the deep blue districts that delivered the Squad. None of those freshmen were a net gain for Speaker Pelosi. The purple district Democrats were the additions.

Kick Them While They’re Down

And now they are going home for Thanksgiving and Christmas with nothing to show for their trouble. Rather than working across the aisle, they backed the fool’s errand of an impeachment inquiry for a call we all had a transcript for. They allowed the inquiry to proceed in an offensive fashion with absolutely no rights for the minority party.

Meanwhile President Trump has a long list of accomplishments to tout and reportedly, that will be the focus of his campaign. A record economy, record low unemployment across the board, rising household income and energy independence just to name a few. Add an astounding number of judicial appointments, the defeat of ISIS and falling numbers of apprehensions at the border and the administration has a pretty good story to tell. He can also talk specifically about the things that Democrats have blocked and make the case for giving him back the House.

We all need to help in this effort. I am going to recommend you take a small group of like-minded friends to every Democrat town hall over the holidays and come at them from the moderate Left. Shake them up in front of their constituents. You can pretend to be a moderate Democrat for a few hours. Take one for the team.

First Question

First, President Trump has negotiated a new trade deal with Mexico and Canada. It addresses sectors of our economy, such as e-commerce, that didn’t even exist when NAFTA was signed. According to Senator Chuck Grassley’s office, it has significant benefits to a number of sectors including automotive, agriculture and addresses labor, the environment, corruption, and intellectual property. The U.S. International Trade Commission estimates it would provide 175,000 new jobs and almost $60 billion in higher exports.

Speaker Pelosi has discussed adding several poison pills to this legislation and has refused to bring it up for a vote in the House. Passing this trade deal will benefit American farmers, auto workers and protect our intellectual property. Every single Democrat candidate for the House needs to be asked what they have done to press the Speaker to bring the USMCA up for a vote as written. It is expected to pass the Senate with wide bipartisan support.

Second Question

Many of the candidates for the Democratic nomination are proposing Medicare for All which eliminates private health insurance. Union workers have traded wages for exceptional benefits for years. Would the candidate you are questioning support such a proposal? If so, why would a union member with great health insurance vote for you to get the VA for All?

Third Question

Moderate Democrats campaigned on being able to work across the aisle. Voters want a government that works. Did the member you are speaking to have supported the compromise President Trump offered that included an increased number of DACA participants, funding to expedite processing arrivals at the border, and fulfill the security protections requested by Border Patrol to avoid a shutdown?

Fourth Question

Democrats have consistently voted against the President’s border security proposals. What is the Democrat consensus that will end the tragedy of human trafficking and the flow of opioids that is killing 70,000 American a year? Specifically, what is the Democrat party proposing to address these problems?

Fifth Question

Representative Ilhan Omar has made some very blatant antisemitic comments during her time in office. Why was the censure of this behavior so weak? Hate crimes against the Jewish community are up according to the FBI. Why would Democrats give a pass to obvious antisemitism from a well-educated woman who is nearly 40 years old?

Sixth Question

Most energy experts say it is impossible to reduce our carbon footprint in the near future without the use of nuclear energy. Nuclear energy provided 19.4% of the total in the U.S. in 2018. The Green New Deal eliminates fossil fuels and nuclear. Other renewable sources cannot be scaled quickly to go from providing 16.9% to 100%. We do not have the battery technology to make this happen and would be dependant on China for the rare metals to make them. How would you go about moderating the current proposal so energy prices do not go through the roof and we do not have to rely on China for essential raw materials?

Have a Little Fun

Research your local Freshman. Find out whether they have voted with the Speaker lockstep to prevent any wins for the Trump administration. Even voting down legislation that contributes to the safety and economic security of American citizens. It is likely you will find they have not taken a stand in opposition to the Speaker and the Squad.

It is essential that the inability of these “moderates” to get anything done for their constituents be highlighted. In the process, it easy to expose the gaps in their plans. As well as the magical thinking, such as the Green New Deal. Be prepared to be booed by the radical Left members of the audience and try to smile too much if your moderate Democrat starts to squirm.