Black support for Trump goes up and one reaction is just rude

Two recent polls have shown President Trump’s support among Black Americans is increasing. Both Emerson and Rassmussen arrived at similar numbers. While there may be a good reason to be skeptical given historical voter preference, there is no reason to be like this:

Zero chance this is accurate. Zero. The poll must have only been conducted in the homes of Ben Carson, Kanye, that sheriff guy with the hat and those two Cubic Zirconia & Polyester-Spandex ladies. https://t.co/vsmXJBY1KB — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) November 25, 2019

Let’s be honest. If polls had shown anywhere near this level of support for Mitt Romney, John McCain or George W. Bush Ana would have been over the moon and flashing them all over the place. Her TDS level 6 is showing along with the Vichy Republicans complete ignorance about how politics is downstream of culture.

In April of 2018, Kanye West tweeted that he liked the way Candace Owens thought. Later the same month, he posted a picture of himself wearing a MAGA hat. In a single week following that tweet, a Reuters poll found Black support for Trump doubled from 11% to 22%. While both polls showed some black respondents had mixed feelings about the President, they also demonstrated the impact a cultural superstar can have on individuals expressing a different point of view. An NAACP poll later that summer in August showed Black support at 21%.

Recently West has come out with comments that have the potential to cut deep for Democrats. In interviews for the launch of his new album Jesus is King, the singer has denounced abortion, talked about the value of his marriage, and railed against being expected to vote Democrat. In a radio interview with host Big Boy West said,

“So you mean to tell me I make every decision based off my color?” he continued. “The most racist thing a person could tell me is that I’m supposed to choose something based on my race.” “We’re brainwashed out here, bro. Come on, man. This is a free man talking. Democrats had us voting for Democrats with food stamps for years. What are you talking about guns in the 80s, taking the fathers out the home, Plan B, lowering our votes, making us abort children.”

Yet here is Navarro-Cardenas saying essentially just that. Pointing out prominent Black Trump supporters and not even giving some the dignity of using ther names. First, that is Dr. Ben Carson, world renowned nuerosurgeon. That man has improved the lives of more people in more countries through his medical practice and philanthropy than Ana ever will yammering on CNN. Sheriff David Clarke was wearing a cowboy hat long before Trump and speaking at events like CPAC. Lynnette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson are popularly known as Diamond and Silk.

Depersonalizing people like this is just disgusting, rude and quite frankly has a racist undertone to it. She also completely ignores the increasing number of black voices questioning their allegiance to the Democrat party. Candace Owens launched an entire movement called Blexit. Brandon Straka’s Walk Away movement also has a significant number of minority members. She also shrugs off those who have been Conservative of Libertarian in their views for decades such as Deneen Borelli, Larry Elder and David Webb.

It is a mistake to underestimate the impact of Kanye West expressing a new set of views. Even Charlemagne tha God had a very different tone with Presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren in his Breakfast Club podcast than he did with Hillary Clinton in the last cycle. He defended Clinton’s hot sauce pander and while his questioning of Warren was much tougher. He actually compared her claims of Native American heritage to Rachel Dolezal’s claims of being black.

President Trump notably appealed to Black voters in 2016 by asking them “What the h*** do you have to lose?”. Maybe a greater share are now considering that question as they look at the radical job-killing policies being proposed by the Democratic Presidential candidates. Record low unemployment, rising wages and support for school choice are a good argument for many communities. And while 34% may be an overestimation, I would caution Ana and other Democrats to look at the trend. It does not appear to be moving in their favor.