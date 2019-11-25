Angela Stanton-King: Democrats only give black people abortion access and welfare

Angela Stanton-King is quickly becoming an American icon. The activist and Trump supporter is spreading a message to the African-American community that they need to hear. After six decades of prolonged support for Democrats, what has it brought them? More importantly in context of where we are today, how has it manifested within Democratic candidates as they make their pitch to secure the coveted black vote?

“My biggest issue with the current Democratic candidates as it comes to the black community is that all of them are pushing for poor women of color to have access to abortion,” King said on Fox News with Martha MacCallum. “That’s all that you hear.”

It’s true. Listen to any of the candidates at campaign stops, particularly when the audience is predominantly African-American. Their message will invariably include the “right” to kill one’s preborn child. But they don’t stop there. The promises of economic prosperity through government assistance flies in the face of the reality that America is seeing today: Under President Trump, African-American unemployment has hit an all-time low.

Still, abortion is always the driving force in their message. Democrats realize abortion access is most utilized by African-American women and have equated that to the notion that maintaining or expanding this access is an important voting issue. Perhaps it is for some, but it’s an insulting approach. Boil down their message and it’s one of despair; Democrats are promising to make it easier for women to abort their babies or receive welfare if they choose not to.

“Since abortion, Roe v Wade, has been passed, 46% of the black population has been aborted,” she continued. “To me, personally, you don’t have my best interests in mind if the only thing you’re offering me is access to abortion to kill my child before it has a chance to live, and then also free welfare.”

It isn’t just insulting. It’s also debilitating as Democratic policies are designed to maintain a dependence on government services and programs. This affects all Americans but hits those in challenging financial situations the most. But without welfare and abortion, Democrats have nothing else to offer people of color. Sure, some are pushing reparations and promising to be like Robin Hood, taking from the rich to give to the poor, but their Marxist ideas are not designed to lift people out of poverty. They’re designed to not only keep people contained within the poverty bubble but also to add more people to those ranks.

“Black people have been voting Democrat for the past 60 years and it has done absolutely nothing for us but kept us stagnant on welfare,” King said.

Angela Stanton-King represents voters who are increasingly becoming aware of the fallacies within the Democratic Party’s agenda and messaging. They claim to be helping people of color, but the results they deliver only make things worse.

