Kamala Harris acknowledges Democrats only care about African-Americans around election time

It was a short part of an exceedingly long debate that very few people watched. But it was arguably the most honest thing any of the Democratic candidates for president said last week. In fact, it’s probably the most honest thing a Democratic candidate has ever said about the coveted “black vote.”

Senator Kamala Harris was responding to a question about her attacks on Pete Buttigieg, whose campaign used a stock image of a woman and children from Kenya to promote his commitment to African-American voters. She noted that Buttigieg had apologized and wanted to move onto the bigger picture. That’s when she went after her fellow Democrats for taking the black vote for granted.

“They show up when it’s close to election time,” Harris said. “They show up in a black church and want to get the vote, but just haven’t been there before.”

Conservatives have often pointed out that Republican policies benefit African-Americans, as can be seen by the record-low unemployment rates for black workers across the country. They also note that the GOP ended slavery and led the charge during the Civil Rights Movement. But the indoctrination into the belief that Democratic Party policies are beneficial to minorities is strong. Most seem shocked when they’re told Martin Luther King Jr. was a Republican.

She continued, “You know, there are plenty of people who applauded black women for the success of the 2018 election, applauded black women for the election of a Senator from Alabama, but, you know, at some point, folks get tired of just saying ‘oh thank me for showing up’ and say, ‘well, show up for me.'”

Before anyone gives her too much kudos for her temporary honesty, she finishes her response by noting African-American women are more likely to die during pregnancy without mentioning the millions of African-Americans killed through abortion. She mentions the prevalence of African-American men killed through gun violence while ignoring the inconvenient fact that most of these deaths occur in areas with strict gun control policies. She finishes it off by using inaccurate statistics to paint the wage gap as a problem when it really isn’t. But hey, at least she was honest about how Democrats treat black voters.

The candidates are currently scrambling to make African-Americans believe they need the Democratic Party and that they’re the Democrat who deserves their vote. Yet most of them oppose the policies that bring real prosperity to all Americans.

