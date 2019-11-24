CBP video warns migrants: ‘You will not be allowed to stay’

There are two steps to making proper border security policies work. The first step is in progress as the White House continues to tighten rules and fight legal battles to dissuade migrants from attempting the long and dangerous journey to the United States border. The second step is being launched now as Customs and Border Protection is trying to get the message out to migrants and potential migrants. The message is simple: Don’t believe the lies that you’ll be able to stay, because you probably won’t.

They start off by acknowledging that there have been legal loopholes exploited by illegal immigrants in the recent past (they say 2018, but we’ve seen these loopholes used through most of 2019 as well) that have allowed them to be released into the interior while awaiting their asylum hearing, especially if they come across with children. But many of those loopholes have been removed through two policy changes: Adjusting the Flores Agreement allowing extended detention for families and the policy sending asylum seekers to Mexico while they wait.

The video also notes how Mexico has been cooperating with the United States and preventing many migrants from even making it to the border as part of the agreement the President made earlier this year. The message is clear. Before migrants pay cartels to smuggle them across the border, they should understand their chances of success in being allowed to stay in the United States are very, very low. Videos were made in English and Spanish for distribution.

Seguiremos aplicando las leyes migratorias de los EEUU. Si no viene por un proceso legal, será deportado del país. Por favor, no ponga su seguridad o su dinero en las manos de las organizaciones delictivas. pic.twitter.com/3ULOzoCptj — CBP (@CBP) November 23, 2019

We will uphold the rule of law while facilitating legal trade, travel and immigration—including legitimate asylum claims. If you do not have the proper documents for admission the US, do not put your safety or your money in the hands of smugglers. You will not be allowed to stay. pic.twitter.com/FnTVB7fBX4 — CBP (@CBP) November 23, 2019

Open borders proponents of the left have been encouraging migrants since they began surging towards the border in mid-2018. Despite the dangers and high costs to the families, it’s imperative to the left that as many illegal immigrants and asylum-seekers cross the border as possible. They need them to overrun the border in order to promote their policies as the only viable solutions. When the number of border crossings become manageable, it makes it harder for the left to justify policy changes.

In other words, they need the situation to be as bad as possible, from overcrowding at detention facilities to reports of injuries, chaos, and death to migrants. The worse the border crisis is, the easier it is for them to propose their radical changes, all of which are steps towards the open borders policy they covet.

This video needs to be spread far and wide. The more potential illegal aliens and asylum-seekers are made aware of the changes by CBP, the more likely it will be that they are discouraged from making the dangerous journey in the first place.

