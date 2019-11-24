Brian Stelter pushes ‘Trump cult’ narrative, asks about ‘mind control’ by the President

There aren’t many occasions when CNN’s Brian Stelter can stoop lower than he normally does. His “Reliable Sources” show is a complete and total joke. But he took it to a new level of lunacy and lack of self-awareness today by calling President Trump a cult leader who uses mind control over his devoted followers.

Irony must not be lost throughout the video above as he and his guest attribute aspects of the mainstream media such as use of propaganda, emotion-driven analyses, and an unwillingness to allow people to come to their own conclusions as examples of how the Trump campaign and the President himself are driving a cult. Here’s the problem. Literally everything mentioned in this video by Stelter and his guest, cult-expert Steven Hassan, are actually attributes and techniques used by modern progressive mainstream media.

They get made when the President calls them “fake news.” They get offended when people accuse them of driving a false narrative through their progressive propaganda. Now, they’re calling us a cult. CNN is completely lost.

We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.