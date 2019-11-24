Adam Schiff’s weak case for impeachment sounds weaker after the hearings

There are two ways to sell an action to people before you commit to doing it. The first is to be bold, aggressive, and resolute. That’s not the path House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff has taken. Instead, he’s gone with option two, the deliberative and retrospective technique in which he pretends like impeachment wasn’t the predetermined outcome for months. He wants to seem like he’s going to give the President a fair shake when in reality, he’s just setting the stage for him to say he’s doing it with a heavy heart.

His heart isn’t heavy over this. It’s the culmination of everything he’s hoped for and daydreamed about for the last three years.

When Schiff went on with CNN’s Jake Tapper this morning, he had one goal: Sell impeachment to the people by reiterating the presumptions, innuendos, and outright lies told by his Deep State witnesses through the entire impeachment hearing. What they delivered during the hearing itself wasn’t the slam dunk they’d hoped for, so now they must try to win support by pretending like they’ll deliberate and seek the views of the people. They won’t. This is a scam, pure and simple.

His words were caught by many conservative outlets and labeled as backpedaling. That’s not really the case. Again, he’s putting out a sales pitch intending to make it sound like impeachment was not a foregone conclusion even though it was. It always has been. The whistleblower wasn’t a catalyst. He was a means to an end that has been carefully planned out since the President took office.

WATCH: Shifty Schiff Suddenly Backpedals His Support for Impeachment House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) has been the greatest force pushing for President Donald Trump’s impeachment. For two years Schiff told us the Trump campaign colluded with Russia. After Special Counsel Robert Mueller delivered his report and found that no collusion took place, Schiff then shifted his focus to Trump’s call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. In that call, Trump asked Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, for corruption. After all, the vice president was handling international relations with Ukraine on behalf of the Obama administration and, at the same time, his son was being paid $50,000 a month by Burisma, a corrupt Ukrainian gas company. And Hunter had absolutely no natural energy experience. Democrats have run with this idea that Trump threatened to withhold military aid to Ukraine unless an investigation into the Bidens took place. The released transcript showed that to be completely false and Zelensky himself said no quid pro quo took place, yet Democrats continued with their impeachment inquiry. Now, it looks like Schiff is having a change of heart… or at least on paper.

If any constituents of Adam Schiff hear from him, I will happily retract what I’m about to say: Adam Schiff is not going to get the views of his constituents despite his claims to the contrary. He’s not even going to talk to his piers about whether or not they should impeach. Instead, he will talk to them about their strategy for positioning it as a positive political move for the 2020 election. That’s it. Nothing more.

If you believe impeachment was not a predetermined outcome from the moment the whistleblower went to Adam Schiff’s office, then I’ve got swamp land in DC to sell you. This is a farce. It’s an insult to the American people.

