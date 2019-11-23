Harvard-Yale game delayed as Climate Justice Warriors bring shame to their movement

Radical progressives are taking their message anywhere they can and causing disruptions around the western world. The latest victims were fans and players at the Harvard-Yale football game as activists stormed the field and caused a 30-minute delay.

Yale-Harvard game interrupted by climate change protesters pic.twitter.com/orHVFsEZxJ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 23, 2019

At least 50 activists were escorted from the field, though police have not indicated if they were arrested or not. Hundreds of students participated in the protest at midfield of the stadium, calling for climate justice and debt forgiveness for Puerto Rico, among other demands.

Hundreds of Divestment Protesters Storm Field, Interrupting Harvard-Yale Game Dozens of protesters started running on the field about three minutes before halftime ended and delayed the Game by roughly 30 minutes. They held signs bearing “Yale and Harvard United for Climate Justice” and started chanting “Divest.” Several dozen police officers took to the field to meet the protesters, and at least 50 people was escorted off the field by police officers. After protesters stormed the field, several hundred spectators ran to join them as players left the field. Officials made announcements calling on protesters to return to the stands out of respect for players. As some protesters left the field, they yelled, “Disclose, divest, or this will be our death.” Yale spokesperson Karen N. Pert wrote in an emailed statement that though the university supports the right to free expression, they do not allow disruption of university events. “We are grateful to the staff members and police officers who ensured the peaceful departure of students from the field,” she wrote. “The exercise of free expression on campus is subject to general conditions, and we do not allow disruption of university events.”

What these activists fail to understand is bringing attention to their cause by being a headache for others does not endear the people to their cause. It’s a distraction and an inconvenience, but most importantly it makes their activism look like a joke.

