Sign the petition! Chick-Fil-A: Return to your values or stop identifying as a Christian business

Because of the recent actions by Chick-Fil-A, we have launched a petition calling on them to repent from caving to homosexual activists. Please take the time to sign it. The petition reads below:

Chick-Fil-A is the third largest fast food restaurant in America. This was achieved by striving for a godly standard of excellence. Living by this standard has given Chick-Fil-A a brand loyalty that can withstand PC outrage and even Popeyes’ chicken sandwich.

But we, your loyal patrons, feel betrayed by the company’s recent actions to no longer support faith-based charities such as FCA and Salvation Army because they believe in the biblical definition of marriage, that we have long known Chick-Fil-A to also uphold. This announcement came after the slightest bit of pressure. As patrons, we feel betrayed that this insignificant amount of pressure was enough for a company to disregard the views of its loyal patrons in favor of those who dislike your business in the first place.

Consider us your most loyal customers who would remind you that you have fallen short of your company’s stated purpose.

But business aside, if we as practicing Christians are to take our faith seriously, then we must never bow to the whims of the world and the wickedness of man in pursuit of operating according to our higher calling. Chick-Fil-A has set itself apart in its business practices, such as closing on Sundays, because the company was founded on Christian values. If the company then caves to homosexual activists, then these other efforts are in vein.

Solution

This would be remedied by a full reinstatement of previous charitable relationships as well as a public apology to both the organizations and patrons. This petition is also unopposed to the reprimanding and removal of the decision maker responsible for this brand betrayal as well.

Chick-Fil-A’s has gone through struggles in its history. Steve Robinson, former Chief Marketing Officer of Chick-Fil-A responsible for the recognizable branding we still see today, articulates in his book “the important traits that built the company’s culture and sustained it through recession and many other challenges. He also reveals how every aspect of the company’s approach reflects an unwavering dedication to Christian values and to the individual customer experience.” We hope that this reminder of your own history and faith can convince you to return to your stated values. Or else, we seek that you stop pretending to uphold Christian values as a company.

