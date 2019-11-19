Guards arrested as FBI investigates if Epstein didn’t kill himself

Pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s death has been turned into a meme as conspiracy theorists, humorists, and anyone who looks closely at the circumstances surrounding his “suicide” realize something odd was afoot. Now, the FBI is asking the question the internet seems to already know the answer to: Did Epstein kill himself.

The chant on the internet is the simple answer. Epstein didn’t kill himself.

REPORT: Jeffrey Epstein’s Prison Guards In FBI Custody, Expected To Face Charges Of Falsifying Records “The officers on Epstein’s unit at the federal jail in New York City are suspected of failing to check on him every half-hour, as required, and of fabricating log entries to claim they had. Federal prosecutors offered the guards a plea bargain, but the AP reported Friday that the officers declined the deal,” the outlet said. The pair, who worked for the New York Bureau of Prisons, were reportedly working overtime because of “staffing shortages” at the Metropolitan Correctional Center where Epstein was being held pending his trial for sexually assaulting and trafficking underaged girls. They were placed on administrative leave pending the possibility of arrest, Fox News said Monday.

Before anyone seeking justice gets too excited, the fact the FBI is looking into it should be viewed as something that will likely yield fruit. Those on Epstein’s list of powerful friends and fellow pedophiles operate at a pay grade higher than the FBI. Assuming one or more of them is involved in the “criminal enterprise” that may have participated in his death, the chances of finding out what happened are slim. Nevertheless, it’s still good to know the FBI isn’t buying into the narrative being pushed by the powerful elite.

FBI Jeffrey Epstein’s Death Investigation: Possibility that ‘Criminal Enterprise’ was Involved The FBI has opened an investigation into a possible “criminal enterprise” involved in the death of Jeffrey Epstein, according to the Tuesday Congressional testimony of Bureau of Prisons director Kathleen Hawk Sawyer Sawyer announced the inquiry during a line of questioning from Senator Lindsey Graham (R., S.C.). Sawyer took her position in August after Attorney General William Barr demoted Hugh Hurwitz a week after Epstein died in his Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges. Epstein, 66, died in what New York City’s chief medical examiner ruled was suicide by hanging on August 10, despite being put on suicide watch after attempting suicide a few weeks earlier on July 23. Prison staffers recommended days before his death that Epstein be taken off the watch for unknown reasons.

Epstein’s victims may never have justice and the people may never have all the answers, but we may get some if the FBI investigation pushes forward as they claim. Something is better than nothing in situations like these.

We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.