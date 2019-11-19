Chick-fil-A offers pitiful excuse for caving to radical progressive pressure

Doublethink is commonplace among progressives. It has given way to Orwellian newspeak in which killing preborn children is called healthcare, disarming law-abiding citizens through “gun control” will somehow disarm criminals, and saying “Black Lives Matter” is considered righteous while saying “All Lives Matter” is considered racist. We’ve growing as a society to acknowledge the cultural Marxism coming from the left and freedom-loving conservatives have a mandate to oppose it.

But when an allegedly right-leaning entity caves to cultural Marxism, conservatives are often torn. Such is the case of Chick-fil-A, which has endured attacks and enjoyed success based on their founders’ support of Christian stances, but for some reason caved to pressure from progressive LBGTQ protesters who didn’t like how the restaurant chain supported Christian charities. That in itself is bad, but what makes it worse is their pitiful excuse for doing so:

Chick-fil-A denies capitulating to LGBT activists; Christian groups won’t be excluded from donations “Our goal is to donate to the most effective organizations in the areas of education, homelessness and hunger. No organization will be excluded from future consideration – faith-based or non-faith based,” the spokesperson said, noting “I also wanted to add that Chick-fil-A will not be opening on Sundays.” According to an exclusive from BisNow Monday, Chick-fil-A was shifting away from its current philanthropic structure to refocus their giving on other causes, specifically education, homelessness and hunger, and would no longer be donating to groups like the Salvation Army, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and the Paul Anderson Youth Home. “There’s no question we know that, as we go into new markets, we need to be clear about who we are,” Chick-fil-A President and Chief Operating Officer Tim Tassopoulos told the outlet.

Did you catch it? The hypocrisy is thick, the doublethink is thicker, and the newspeak is the thickest of them all. The “shift” they’re making is to refocus on education, homelessness, and hunger. The groups they chose to cut out of the mix are the Salvation Army, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and the Paul Anderson Youth Home.

Here’s a breakdown of their contradiction from our EIC:

Dear @ChickfilA:#Education – Fellowship of Christian Athletes#Homelessness – Paul Anderson Youth Home#Hunger – Salvation Army Your attempt to spin out of this is pitiful. I'd rather you just acknowledge the radical progressive agenda defeated you. Stop the PR spin. pic.twitter.com/i0eiGVpXLp — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) November 19, 2019

The push by the radical progressives trying to grant supremacy to the LGBTQ community (as opposed to most people who are LGBTQ themselves) is designed to vilify with what they believe is an impenetrable defense. If you cave to their desires, they’re not obligated to acknowledge it. If you do not, then they’ll paint you as a bigot. We’ve seen it play out time and time again, which is why those on the right, whether individuals or organizations, should never bend to them. There’s no benefit whatsoever. Sure, they may get some protests to slow down for now, but in the long term the protests will rise again and in the short term their business will not be advanced by a sudden rush of LBGTQ business.

This is something deeper, though. I know it’s easy to assume they caved to the pressure, but that doesn’t really make sense when we consider they’ve done exceptionally well by not caving in the past. Their business was never hurt by protests. It has flourished. Conservatives and Christians have gone out of their way to be patrons of Chick-fil-A as a result of past protests. There is no valid business reason for doing so.

If they didn’t cave to pressure for business reasons, then why? This is a question to which we have no answer or even speculation, and trust me, I’ve asked around. But something strange happened and there’s no good reason for it that we can see or that anyone else has posted. Did they simply change their minds about how they feel? Did they think it would go unnoticed?

I’m not going to involve myself in the “Cancel Culture” and either call for boycotts of Chick-fil-A or even boycott them myself. I love the sandwiches and I enjoy the spectacular service. There are much worse organizations to boycott. But it’s still a shame to see an iconic business fall at the hands of the radical progressives. With that said, I see nothing wrong with signing a petition about them.

The only reason Christian organizations were hand-selected to be removed from Chick-fil-A’s charity list is because they’re Christian organizations. The logic Chick-fil-A is using to justify it all a smokescreen. They fell to leftist pressure, period.

We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.