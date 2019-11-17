If OU makes the playoffs, they can win it all

The best half in college football in years was played last night. The Oklahoma Sooners, down by 25 points early and 21 at halftime, stormed back to beat the previously undefeated Baylor Bears in Waco. No team has demonstrated the combined offensive and defensive prowess the Sooners showed in the second half of the game, holding the Bears to just 69 yards while forcing three turnovers and scoring 24 unanswered points behind three touchdown throws by Jalen Hurts and a game-winning field goal by Gabe Brkic.

It’s one thing to be dominant. It’s another thing altogether to dominate after being so thoroughly dominated in the previous half at home against a ranked, undefeated opponent. It takes talent, execution, and a strong gameplan to win games, but it takes the heart of champions to do so when facing such insurmountable odds. That’s why the biggest comeback victory in Oklahoma football history should terrify anyone they could face in the college football playoffs.

Hurts has demonstrated something his two Heisman trophy winning predecessors did not: excelling in the face of adversity. Don’t get me wrong, Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray were and are winners. They’re skilled and have what it takes to succeed, which is why they were each drafted #1 and are starting on Sundays. But Hurts has been a leader at times when things weren’t rosy and orchestrated an impossible comeback as a result.

For three years, OU has had a strong and skilled leader taking snaps. The previous two years, they made the playoffs but failed to get to the championship game. What Hurts and this OU team is the exact opposite. They may not make the playoffs, but if they do, they are more likely to win than the previous two teams. Last night, they demonstrated they have the heart of champions.

We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.