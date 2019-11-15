Rashida Tlaib under investigation for taking campaign dollars to pay personal debts

Representative Rashida Tlaib is a walking headache for Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Not only is the freshman Congresswoman constantly stoking racist controversy and failing miserably at doing her actual job, but she may now be in deep water for allegedly asking her campaign to pay her to campaign for herself in order to pay off personal debts.

When running for political office, one should be able to demonstrate personal fiscal responsibility. But for many Democrats, fiscal responsibility is an oxymoron, whether it regards one’s personal finances of the tax dollars they frivolously spend. It seems Tlaib, who is already known for being irresponsible with taxpayer dollars, had her own personal financial failings that needed her campaign to cover in the form of stipends.

BREAKING: Congress Releases Messages Showing Tlaib Asked Campaign For Personal Money, Announces Investigation Into Her The OCE recommended that Tlaib be investigated “because there is substantial reason to believe that Rep. Tlaib converted campaign funds from Rashida Tlaib for Congress to personal use or Rep. Tlaib’s campaign committee expended funds that were not attributable to bona fide campaign or political purposes.” “Texts and emails released by the Ethics Committee show Tlaib frantically contacting members of her staff for financial help,” Fox News’ Gregg Re reported. “The OCE also attached scans of checks made out to Tlaib from her campaign, totaling thousands of dollars.” “I am struggling financially right now. … I am sinking,” Tlaib wrote on April 4, 2018, later adding, “So I was thinking the campaign could loan me money, but Ryan said that the committee could actually pay me. I was thinking a one time payment of 5k.” In another email dated April 27, 2018, Tlaib wrote, “I am just not going to make it through the campaign without a stipend. With the loss of a second income to lean back on, I am requesting $2,000 per two weeks but not exceeding $12,000. The cost of living stipend is going towards much needed expenses due to campaigning that includes car maintenance, child care and other necessities.”

There are many possible results from the investigation. The most likely is, of course, she gets slapped on the wrist. That’s just what normally happens to politicians for financial wrongdoing, especially Democrats. She could be censured or otherwise rebuked by Congress. She could be forced to step down. There’s even a slight chance she could be charged with a crime, though the scope and scale do not seem to be ripe for criminal prosecution.

Whatever they decide to do, the evidence alone is pretty damning for her reelection hopes. Though she’s in a deep blue district, an honest Democrat could step in and defeat her in a primary election. Just like the rest of “The Squad” that includes Congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, and Ayanna Pressley, Tlaib enjoys a higher percentage of popularity around the country than in her own district. She speaks better for the radical progressives and anti-Semites on the coasts than she does for Michigan’s 13th District.

As Bonchie noted over at RedState, it’s ironic that Tlaib, who famously said, she’ll “impeach the m—erf—-r,” is in trouble for allegedly committing an actual crime.

BREAKING: Rep. Rashida Tlaib Officially Under Investigation for Campaign Finance Violations There are copies of checks and numerous email and text messages to back up the allegations. All of this happened prior to her election during her campaign for the House of Representatives in 2018. There’s so much irony here that it’s hard not to burst out laughing. Tlaib has been at the forefront calling for the impeachment of President Trump. She’s consistently accused him of corruption and has even hit him on campaign finance issues dating back to the Stormy Daniels matter. All the while, Tlaib herself knew that she had illegally taken money from her campaign coffers. No one in Washington has any shame I guess. Honestly, reading the emails, it sounds like she may have legitimately been struggling, but her hypocrisy on this issue will earn her no sympathy now.

Was she struggling? It seems so, yes. But let’s not use the excuse of her personal struggles to downplay the alleged crime. If she couldn’t pay her own bills, why did she spend the time and money running for political office?

We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.