NY Post delivers the perfect encapsulation of the impeachment inquiry

Are you ready for the circus to begin? If you are, don’t get your hopes up. The conclusions have already been drawn and the main event happened long before they opened the curtains on the big tent. As the impeachment inquiry’s public phase begins today, Democrats have already established they know which way they’re going to vote.

They’ve already prosecuted the President on impeachment charges in their own minds. Now, they have to find the evidence to justify that conclusion. If that seems backwards, it’s because it is. But don’t tell Democrats that. They believe they’re justified just as they thought they were justified during the Russia investigation to claim victory long before the Mueller report was released.

It’s a shame that this is the state of partisan politics today. The parties have their opinions, particularly Democrats, and they’re always in search of anything that delivers the confirmation bias they so desperately crave.

