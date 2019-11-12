Democrats
Andy Biggs: The whole world will now see how Schiff is controlling everything
As impeachment enters its “public phase” with hearings being broadcast starting Wednesday, Republicans have a strategy. They want to let the world see how much control over the inquiry House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff has, and more importantly how unfairly he’s treating the Republicans in committee and the President himself. They are certain they won’t get a fair shake and Schiff’s control over the event will finally come to light.
This may be the only viable strategy available to Republicans since it appears Schiff will not only prevent them from calling important witnesses, but won’t even allow them to ask “unapproved” questions. This may hamper them if they cannot establish four important facts throughout the hearings, facts laid out in a memo:
- The July 25 call summary — the best evidence of the conversation — shows no conditionality or evidence of pressure;
- President Zelensky and President Trump have both said there was no pressure on the call;
- The Ukrainian government was not aware of a hold on U.S. security assistance at the time of the July 25 call; and
- President Trump met with President Zelensky and U.S. security assistance flowed to Ukraine in September 2019 — both of which occurred without Ukraine investigating President Trump’s political rivals.”
Americans will either see that Adam Schiff is obstructing the valid defense of the President, or they will see the defense itself which unambiguously clears the President. Either way, this impeachment inquiry will not yield fruit for Democrats.
