We cannot thank veterans enough for their service

Those of us who have not served in the armed forces are blessed by those who have. Whether we are the type of people who admit it or not, our freedom is contingent on the protections made possible by our military both at home and abroad. Words are not enough. Appreciation is insufficient. I often get choked up when I think of the selfless sacrifices others have made so that my family can be safe from harm.

It has become common for people to see someone in uniform and thank them for their service. This is a good trend, something that wasn’t so common just a few decades ago. Those returning from Vietnam were often greeted with scorn instead of gratitude, with jeers instead of applause. Those days are not completely behind us as there are still those who mock and take for granted the sacrifices made by those who serve, whether in a combat unit overseas or here in our lands. But thankfully, it is no longer common. We, as a nation, have learned to once again appreciate our men and women of the armed forces.

This is the first year I won’t be with my mother on Veteran’s Day. She was a Captain in the Army, which shocked many because she didn’t fit the stereotype. She was Filipino, 4’9″ tall, and naturalized when she came to America with my father. They met in the Philippines at Clark Air Force Base where he was stationed, and when I was born, they brought me to America. I’ll be forever grateful for both their sacrifices as parents as well as their sacrifices for this nation. I wish I could have thanked them more.

I speak for everyone who writes for NOQ Report when I say we are immensely proud of and extremely grateful for the veterans who truly make our nation great, who cover us in a blanket of protection no other nation has ever had. Thank you.

