Why is the nation’s socialist left resisting the disclosure of all the facts in the ‘impeachment inquiry’?

The ‘impeachment inquiry’ is turning out to be a sham show trial. If the left had a righteous cause that wouldn’t be the case.

In their effort to keep the ‘impeachment inquiry’ alive in the minds of the voters the Associated Press and other sources of the nation’s socialist media have done a yeoman’s work in coming up with irrelevant stories on the subject.

The contribution from the Associated Press in this PR effort involved how this could somehow replicate Watergate in being a live TV spectacle. Considering that this impeachment push started 19 minutes after the president was inaugurated and since live TV coverage has become a commonplace occurrence, it was inevitable that someone of the national socialist media would make this comparison, but it was a Herculean effort on the part of the Associated Press none the less. Sadly enough for the left, support for impeachment is already falling: Poll.

Why is the authoritarian socialist left afraid of the truth?

Thus, we get to the central issue the day: Why is the left ‘resisting’ efforts to fully disclose all the facts in the matter? Why is committee chairman, California Rep. Adam Schiff, casting doubt about having a full disclosure of the facts by having the relevant witnesses in the case come forward and testify?

Why is the California Representative keeping the inquiry on a narrow focus while the truth is a wide-ranging matter? This only serves to highlight a major difference between the national socialist left and the pro-liberty right. We have no fear of the truth, while the left avoids it like the plague.

The ‘impeachment inquiry’ isn’t the only instance of this taking place. Their myopic focus on one avenue to solve a problem can be seen in many other areas with a prime example being the unalienable human right of self-perspiration, they only have one set of solutions that involve depriving everyone of their liberty.

The left is the party of projection.

Interestingly enough, in their zeal to cover up the truth by restricting its dissemination, the left has gone full projectionist in calling the Republicans the “#CoverUpCaucus”. As reported by Fox News, this was the label bestowed on the party by House Democratic Caucus Chairman Rep. Hakeem Jeffries:

“House Republican #CoverUpCaucus wants sham witnesses to testify,” Jeffries said. “My two cents? GET LOST.” The GOP list includes Hunter Biden and his former business partner Devon Archer, former Democratic National Committee consultant Alexandra Chalupa, and the anonymous whistleblower whose complaint about Trump’s July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky led to the impeachment inquiry.

A fair and impartial firing squad.

Senator John Kennedy (R-Louisiana) on Face the Nation:

For me, Margaret, there are only two relevant questions that need to be answered. Why did the president ask for an investigation? And number two, and this is inextricably linked to the first question, what did Mr. Hunter Biden do for the money?

Later on, he stated:

Speaker Pelosi’s and Adam Schiff’s decision to prevent the Republicans from calling their own witnesses in the live testimony is just doubling down on stupid. The American people, I think, are going look at this and go, “I get it.” They’re going to give the president a fair and impartial firing squad.

The quid pro quo red herring.

The Hill reported on statements by Rand Paul, eviscerating the ‘quid pro quo’ red herring being promulgated by the left:

“I think we’ve gotten lost in this whole idea of quid pro quo,” Paul said on NBC’s “Meet The Press” on Sunday. “If you’re not allowed to give aid to people who are corrupt, there’s always contingencies on aid. Presidents since the beginning of time have resisted Congress and there’s been this sort of back and forth jockeying over what is sent. But also, presidents have withheld aid before for corruption. I think it’s a mistake to say, ‘Oh, he withheld aid until he got what he wanted.’ “ “Well, if it’s corruption and he believes there to be corruption, he has every right to withhold aid,” Paul added.

The Bottom Line

The ‘impeachment inquiry’ is a complicated morass that cannot be cleared up with testimony restricted to a few handpicked witnesses. It should be obvious that clearing this matter up will need more sunlight, not less.

The questions raised on Ukrainian corruption and the missing $7 Billion dollars will not be resolved by a sham investigated that can only address a small segment of the case. We of the pro-liberty right want more information, not less. Those of the national socialist left want less information, with an almost foregone conclusion. They want to avoid a full disclosure of the case, with only a few witnesses of their choosing. Why is this the case and what are they afraid of?

