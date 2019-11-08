Guns and Crime
Must watch: ‘I carry a gun’
This video isn’t new, but it’s new to me and totally worth a watch. As 2nd Amendment advocates, we often post stories regarding gun laws and the progressive push to subvert or eliminate the 2nd Amendment. What most call “gun control,” we call “liberty control.”
The push to take away our firearms has only accelerated since this video and the infographic below were produced in 2016. Democrats have made it part of their mantra, proudly proclaiming their disgust with how 2nd Amendment advocates defend the Constitution. They push their legislation and ideas behind chants of “do something” while ignoring the facts surrounding gun control. Even if we dismiss the constitutional protections (and we should never dismiss the Constitution), the results of gun control are unambiguous. They don’t work.
Keeping ourselves safer from crime and tyranny means keeping firearms in the hands and homes of law-abiding citizens. Gun control targets us while completely ignoring the true enemy: criminals. Let this video remind you and others of the facts.
We are currently forming the American Conservative Movement. If you are interested in learning more, we will be sending out information in a few weeks.
Must watch: ‘I carry a gun’
Gun owners in Virginia are in the Democrats’ crosshairs as Ralph ‘Blackface’ Northam promises action
Why did Gavin Newsom skip slain deputy Brian Ishmael’s memorial? The answer may be hideous.
If Marie Yovanovitch lied under oath, what other stories are Democrats fabricating?
Thrice deported child sex offender Felix Canales-Padilla captured again by border patrol
Must watch: ‘I carry a gun’
If Marie Yovanovitch lied under oath, what other stories are Democrats fabricating?
Why the whistleblower shouldn’t remain anonymous
Even the Democratic Establishment is panicking over Elizabeth Warren’s Medicare-for-All plan
Jeffrey Epstein cover up, Amy Robach’s hot mic rants get zero coverage on CNN, other leftist outlets
Dan Bongino calls out ‘academics’
Mark Meadows on the conspiracy theory and the fairy tale
Newt Gingrich calls out Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff
Charlie Daniels tells Beto O’Rourke to bring bandaids
Charlie Kirk tells Lebron James exactly how he (and many of us) feels
Trending
-
Democrats1 day ago
Eric Ciaramella’s name appears in testimony transcript released by Adam Schiff
-
Democrats2 days ago
Deafening silence: Democratic candidates completely ignore Mexican cartel murders of 9 Americans
-
News1 day ago
Whistleblower’s lawyer Mark Zaid’s YouTube channel liked young Disney girl videos
-
Culture and Religion3 days ago
Canadian lawsuit flips the script on ‘gender protections’ in case of 6-year-old girl confused by SJW teacher
-
Conspiracy Theory3 days ago
Jeffrey Epstein cover up, Amy Robach’s hot mic rants get zero coverage on CNN, other leftist outlets
-
Democrats2 days ago
Democratic power brokers forming a plan to draft Hillary Clinton
-
Media2 days ago
Shouldn’t ‘cancel culture’ outrage be demolishing ABC News right about now?
-
Democrats3 days ago
As drug cartels terrorize Mexico, Democrats continue pushing for open borders