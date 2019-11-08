Democrats
Why did Gavin Newsom skip slain deputy Brian Ishmael’s memorial? The answer may be hideous.
When law enforcement officers die in the line of duty, it is customary for politicians, especially mayors and governors, to attend the memorial services. Sometimes, they speak at these services and express their gratitude for the sacrifices made while protecting citizens. But California Governor Gavin Newsom didn’t attend the memorial service of Deputy Brian Ishmael despite the high-profile shooting of the husband and father of three.
MORE: El Dorado Co Sheriff John D’Agostini makes a point to mention Gov. @GavinNewsom was absent for Deputy Brian Ishmael memorial @kcranews pic.twitter.com/lzmZb9SYGG
— Vicki Gonzalez (@VickiGonzaleztv) November 7, 2019
The service was held within an hour’s drive from the Governor’s office. Yet he didn’t attend or send a representative. Why? Twitter reactions were harsh and included several mentions of a theory behind Newsom’s absence. As Townhall noted, the alleged murderers are not American citizens.
Two Illegal Aliens Charged in Killing of California Sheriff Deputy, Gov. Newsom Skips Memorial
On October 23rd, Deputy Brian Ishmael was killed and another deputy wounded after responding to a call about stolen marijuana crops at a private residence. Deputy Ishmael was shot and killed after immediately coming under fire by an unknown number of people. The injured deputy was taken to a local hospital and released after undergoing surgery.
Juan Carlos Vasquez, who has been arrested on suspicion of murder and assault with a deadly weapon, and Ramiro Bravo Morales, who has also been charged as an accessory, were both identified as illegal aliens.
Part of the Democrats’ playbook is to completely ignore anything that goes against the narratives they push to support their progressive policy proposals. By not even acknowledging the existence of a problem or evidence that runs counter to their narrative, they believe they can get away with it because most in mainstream media won’t call them out for it. This seems to be a case-in-point.
By not going to the memorial, Governor Newsom doesn’t add more attention to the illegal aliens who are charged with the deputy’s murder. His narrative is that illegal immigrants pose zero danger to citizens. He wants this story buried.
