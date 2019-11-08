Drudge Report highlights ten anti-Trump, zero pro-Trump articles

Yesterday, Donald Trump Jr. mentioned Drudge Report while being interviewed on The View. It’s ironic that he may have introduced Drudge Report to the mostly progressive audience. If they’d heard about Drudge Report in the past as a conservative news aggregator, visiting it today will reveal something completely different. The site has turned into a NeverTrump promoter of Democratic candidates and leftist ideas.

What happened to Matt Drudge? To be frank, I neither know nor care. I now only visit the site to get a glimpse at the Democrats’ media playbook. Currently, the site is highlight ten anti-Trump articles from sources like CNN, LA Times, AP, three from MSN, and Politico. Headlines include “Trump Fatigue? Rachel Maddow Beats Trump Rally in Ratings” and “Outed CIA officer has advice for whistleblower under fire…”

The Daily Beast highlighted the growing trend of conservatives abandoning an old favorite that has turned to the dark side:

It’s long past time for conservatives to abandon Matt Drudge and his report. He’s lost. He has succumbed to Trump Derangement Syndrome and is actively helping Democrats rise to defeat him. Thankfully, we have great options available.

