The best cases against impeachment: Eric Ciaramella, Adam Schiff, and Mark Zaid

If you get your news from CNN, MSNBC, NY Times, Washington Post, or any of the multitudes of progressive mainstream media outlets out there, chances are you’re being inundated by story after story spinning every little detail that can be gleaned from the impeachment inquiry, its transcripts, and pundits claiming “damning evidence” against the President keeps emerging every second. If you are anti-Trump, you’re probably soaking it all up just as you did with the Russian collusion hoax. But if you’re a sensible, open-minded American who’s looking for answers while trying to determine your own feelings on the matter, you’re probably sick of it all by now.

That’s the problem with 24/7 anti-Trump coverage. It works on millions as confirmation bias, and it even works on some in the middle who are succumbing to constant barrage of opinions that “the walls are closing in” on the President. But for those of you who are still weighing the evidence, I’ll say one thing about the impeachment inquiry itself before highlighting the three reasons (people) you should dismiss the foundation of the impeachment inquiry altogether.

The assumed charges against the President will claim there was quid pro quo in which Ukraine would only receive their aid from the United States if they publicly launch an investigation into Burisma, the energy company that employed Hunter Biden. Therein lies the problem with their narrative. Ukraine received their aid without starting an investigation into Burisma. That’s not how quid pro quo works, and if you believe the United States is so weak or too dependent on Ukraine that we buckled to their pressure for aid, then… no offense, but you’re an idiot.

Now, let’s look at the three people at the heart of the impeachment inquiry.

Alleged whistleblower Eric Ciaramella has been working on defeating President Trump since before the 2016 election. He infiltrated the White House through his handler, former National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster, and used his time there to leak classified information and start fanciful rumors, including the now-debunked lie that Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered President Trump to fire former FBI Director James Comey. If you don’t recall that rumor, it’s because it was only lightly covered since mainstream media, as unhinged as it is, was easily able to verify it was another Ciaramella lie.

Some have said that his credibility is no longer important and he’s not relevant now that the inquiry has moved to other witnesses, but here’s the thing. It’s within the basis of machinations that we find the flaws in the overall system. Just as the Steele Dossier was not credible yet was used to bring forth the Mueller investigation, so too does Ciaramella’s lack of credibility cast a deep, dark shadow on the whole impeachment inquiry. It’s a house built on a foundation of sand.

Representative Adam Schiff is leading the inquiry for the House Democrats. He started this whole debacle by telling a bald-faced lie multiple times about not knowing who the whistleblower is. Then, he refused to hold the hearings in public. Now that he’s being forced to do so, he’s setting obtuse ground rules to prevent the GOP from actually getting to the truth on behalf of the American people in those public hearings. Schiff has zero credibility, yet somehow he’s able to have even less in the principles department.

Setting aside the absurdity of these restrictions—note that the Democrats won't even be able to stay within their own parameters. The first two witnesses they're calling have never even talked to POTUS. They have zero firsthand knowledge. How can they speak to his motive? https://t.co/sptDSPqCYb — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) November 7, 2019

The whistleblower’s lawyer, Mark Zaid, is either a powerful pawn or one of the architects of the entire impeachment debacle. He’s had his sights on President Trump for a while, but his 2017 Tweet about the “coup has started” marked the first public acknowledgement from a Deep State asset that plans were rolling towards an impeachment conclusion. He went on CNN 11 times since that Tweet, noting in a subsequent Tweet that the news network would play a major role in making sure President Trump didn’t finish his first term in office.

On top of all that, he seems to be suspiciously creepy with an infatuation with Disney and their young starlets. That’s really a character issue that likely has nothing to do with his coup attempt, but it’s worth noting nonetheless.

The three men at the heart of the impeachment inquiry – Eric Ciaramella, Adam Schiff, and Mark Zaid – have less combined credibility than a fortune cookie. As fake news media hammers home the lies, be discerning and recognize the truth.

