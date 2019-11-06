Guns and Crime
Tucson’s sanctuary city initiative only gets 29% support
The campaign to make Tucson Arizona’s first sanctuary city was heralded as a step in the right direction for the border state. It was a signal that the state had evolved from its “racist” ways of the past and was ready to protect criminal illegal aliens to the detriment of law-abiding citizens. It was Tucson’s opportunity to be “woke.” But when the votes were tallied, the results told a very different narrative.
Voters were not impressed with Prop 205 or activist group Tucson Families Free and Together‘s attempt to prevent local law enforcement from cooperating with ICE when illegal immigrants were apprehended or suspected of criminal activities. Unofficial totals put the voters against the proposition somewhere north of 71%.
’No’ for Prop 205: Sanctuary city initiative fails in Tucson
The campaign for Proposition 205, also referred to as the Tucson Families Free and Together Initiative, was launched by the People’s Defense Initiative in January.
The group pushed for stricter rules, which included preventing Tucson police officers from detaining people on the basis of immigration status. It would have also kept officers from assisting in the enforcement of federal immigration laws, except in circumstances expressly required by law.
Tucson already identifies as an “Immigrant Welcoming City,” but the PDI wanted to take one step more with worries the general orders could one day disappear.
The left will try to paint the results as an example of systemic racism, but even pro-immigrant cities like Tucson recognize the inherent dangers of protecting criminals of any kind whether they’re illegal immigrants or not.
